"Gargantos will stop at nothing to control the multiverse and is ready to wreak havoc on the puzzle board," reads a statement.

If you've seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — or indeed any of the promotional materials around the movie, from the first trailer and onwards — you'll know that one of the first big baddies the heroes face off against is... a giant slimy eyeball. With tentacles. And it's incredibly dangerous.

Well! Marvel just announced that said giant slimy eyeball, better known as Gargantos, will be joining the expansive roster of phone puzzle game Marvel Puzzle Quest. Plus, there's more: "Starting today with the Strange Sights event — through May 22 — find your favorite Marvel characters featured in the film in various Versus and Story events, and for a special treat log onto MPQ today and receive 300 FREE Doctor Strange shards," reads a bulletin.

"In addition, play with Stephen Strange in events now through May 12 and receive a free token for the Multiverse of Madness Vault each day which features Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Mordo, Wong, and more!"

You can find a full list of Gargantos' abilities below.

Gargantos (Multiverse of Madness)

5-star rarity, affiliation: villains

“Hailing from a realm outside our understanding, the tentacled monster Gargantos poses a threat to the safety of our universe. Will Dr. Strange and allies keep the terror at bay, or succumb to the unknowable horror from beyond?”

Tentacle Thrash – PASSIVE

(PASSIVE) Gargantos flails his great arms, wreaking havoc on everything around him. At the start of the turn, if one does not exist, create a 1-turn Countdown tile that destroys 1 enemy AP in its color and recreates itself on an adjacent tile. If the enemy has no AP in that color, it deals 664 permanent damage instead.

Tentacle Teeth – 8 AP

Gargantos grabs and crushes his enemies with his tentacle arms. Reduce the strength of 1 enemy Strike, Protect and Attack tile(s) by 44, plus 44 for each Tentacle Thrash tile on the board. Then for each enemy Strike, Protect, and Attack tile below 44 strength, destroy that tile and deal 975 permanent damage. (Max level 178 strength, 3917 damage)

Ineffable Horror – 9 AP

It takes a strong will to comprehend Gargantos’ true nature. Completely drain the friendly team’s Blue AP, dealing 337 damage per AP drained. Gargantos goes Invisible for 2 turns.

Here's the official outline is given by a press bulletin for Gargantos' inclusion in Puzzle Quest:

"Experience the Multiverse in various Doctor Strange-inspired events in Marvel Puzzle Quest! We will also feature special themed offers and in-game gifts, and Gargantos, a new character inspired by MoM, makes his splash into MPQ. Gargantos will stop at nothing to control the Multiverse and is ready to wreak havoc on the puzzle board with his long green tentacles to get his wishes."

