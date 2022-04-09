Creative compensation can be a tricky subject, and Marvel is a prime source of evidence for that claim. The studio is constantly introducing new characters to audiences, which is exciting. But that can also be frustrating for the creators of those icons. The most recent example of this comes with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Joe Casey, the creator of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), has come forth to describe to The Hollywood Reporter the "pittance" he was offered by Marvel for including his work in their film.

Chavez will of course appear in this Doctor Strange sequel, and Casey decided to speak up in the hope that other creators will also speak up for what they are rightfully owed. Aside from the basic page rates he earned in 2011 when introducing the character, Casey has said he's never received any compensation for her numerous animated appearances, video game inclusions, or action figures.

It's undeniable that Marvel is the true owner of the character, but who was the true visionary and creative force behind such an important figure to so many fans?

Casey said the following in the interview on the matter:

"The fact is Marvel owns America Chavez. That's not in dispute on any level, but there are still systemic flaws in the way that creators are neither respected nor rewarded. For me, it's not about money. It's not even about the respect. I would never expect to be respected by a corporation. If I'm in a position where I can afford not to take their insult of an offer, and be able to talk about it, maybe the next guy - where that kind of money could change their life - would get a fair shot at receiving that money."

It's unclear what exactly Marvel offered Casey for the big-screen debut of his character, though it's clearly a minuscule amount for such monumental use. According to Casey's lawyers, he was dissatisfied with the cash offering and special agreement that was presented to him. It's customary for Marvel to invite these creatives to the premieres of the films, but that (and small offerings) are not merely enough to reward these visionaries who helped create these characters. This is also not a new topic for Marvel, who experienced similar disagreements with Thanos (Josh Brolin) creator Jim Starlin, and Ed Brubaker, the creator of the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

America Chavez will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And she rightfully should, as she is a character who represents so much to the fans in being a Latina and a queer character (which will be explored in the film). But just as she should be included in Marvel's plans moving forward, so should Casey (and other creators) be rightfully compensated for their work.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters May 6, 2022.

