Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.True to its name, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features different versions of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) throughout its runtime. As the good Doctor races through alternate universes in order to protect America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), he learns that his other selves ultimately gave in to their arrogance - with devastating results. In fact, the entire movie is a statement on why Strange's hubris is the one enemy he's constantly fighting.

The first alternate Strange introduced is referred to as "Defender Strange," due to the red and black costume he wears which serves as a visual nod to Matt Fraction's run on the Defenders comic. When Defender Strange and America encounter a nigh-unstoppable creature, Defender Strange attempts to take America's power so that he can fight the creature - despite the fact that it will kill her. He even delivers a pair of lines that the main Strange previously uttered in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War: "In the grand calculus of the multiverse, your sacrifice is more than your life" and "This is the only way." In this new context, those lines are absolutely chilling, especially since it concerns a teenager's life. Ultimately, Defender Strange is killed by the creature and America's multiversal portal powers allow her to travel to the main Strange's universe.

Strange and America soon find themselves on Earth-838 after attempting to escape the Scarlet Witch where they learn that this universe's Strange apparently perished in battle fighting Thanos. Soon, Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) drugs them and brings them before the Illuminati - a secret society that Strange-838 formed to make difficult decisions that other heroes couldn't. They reveal that Strange-838 didn't save the world by defeating Thanos; rather, he was executed by the Illuminati after he turned to the eldritch magic of the Darkhold and caused a multiversal incursion that destroyed an entire universe. As Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) points out, Strange-838 unilaterally decided that he was the only one who knew what was best for everyone and ended up paying the price for his arrogance. They even believe that Strange, not Wanda, is the greatest threat to the multiverse due to Strange-838's actions.

The Illuminati themselves could be seen as a grand testament to the dangers of Strange's hubris. As in the comics, their formation leads to them making decisions that test their morality as heroes - and their own collective hubris ends up being their downfall. Despite main Strange's efforts to warn them about Wanda, the Illuminati say that they can handle her. This proves to be untrue when Wanda uses the Darkhold to dreamwalk into her 838 self, bursting into the Illuminati's headquarters and murdering them all. Xavier has his neck snapped when he attempts to enter Wanda's mind; Reed Richards (John Kranskinsi) is unraveled into a million pieces; Black Bolt (Anson Mount) falls prey to his own supersonic powers when Wanda removes his mouth; Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) ends up bisected by her own shield.

Strange, then, is unwillingly transported by Wanda into another universe that suffered an incursion; it's revealed that this universe's Strange caused that incursion after tapping into the power of the Darkhold. "Sinister" Strange looks ripped from a horror film; he's gaunt, his beard has grown to a surprising length, and he has a third eye that opens whenever he uses his magical powers. He also reveals that he pines after Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and that he knows the main Strange is still carrying a torch for her. It was that lingering feeling that ultimately caused Sinister Strange to use the Darkhold to try and travel to a universe where he was with Christine - damning his own in the process.

Even the main Strange is called out on his hubris over the film. When he attends his Christine's wedding, his old colleague Nicodemus West (Michael Stuhlbarg) asks him if there was any way to avoid the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Strange said he made the only call he could, to which West scoffs: "Of course. The best surgeon also has to be the best superhero." Christine says that he always "has to be the one holding the knife." Wanda even asks Strange if her quest to find her children is any different from him giving the Time Stone to Thanos, and accuses him of "hypocrisies" - including using the power of the Darkhold to dreamwalk into Defender Strange's corpse to save America in the climax. Strange's arrogance was previously covered in the first Doctor Strange film, but previous MCU films show that it still lingers; in No Way Home, Strange was willing to send the villains back to the point of their death and in Infinity War, he tells Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that he's willing to sacrifice him and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to save the universe. It only feels right that Multiverse of Madness tackles said hubris.

Strange ultimately ends up putting his own ego aside to stop Wanda, and also starts to place his trust in others - especially when it comes to the Earth-838 version of Christine, who accompanies Strange and America after Wanda decimates the Illuminati. She leads the duo to the Book of the Vishanti which Strange intends to use to stop Wanda. When that fails and the duo is sent into Sinister Strange's universe, Strange asks Christine to stay by his side once he starts dreamwalking. She even holds her own against the souls of the damned that exit the Darkhold, and convinces Strange to use them to his advantage - leading to one of the film's most metal images where Strange uses those souls as a makeshift cloak and sics them on Wanda.

But the biggest moment comes when Strange convinces America to tap into her powers. He tells her that the power was always within her and that he believes in her - which brings the film full circle, and even serves as a mirror to Defender Strange's actions. America uses this as fuel to confront Wanda, and tells Strange that she was grateful she met him. Early in the film, Christine asks Strange, "Are you happy, Stephen?" At first, he lies and says he is; however, he learns the cost of this lie upon encountering Sinister Strange. By the film's end, he seems to be at peace after a conversation with Wong (Benedict Wong); however, the post-credits sequence reveals that his use of the Darkhold has caused an incursion, according to Clea (Charlize Theron). Strange heads into the Dark Dimension with Clea at his side - showing that he's willing to work with others rather than let his hubris get in the way.

