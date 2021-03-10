It's a catch-22 us entertainment journalists find ourselves in. When you interview an MCU star, you wanna ask them about their next MCU film. But these stars are sworn to such levels of secrecy, they simply can't reveal anything (unless their name is Tom Holland, of course). What is one to do?

Well, if one is our own Steve Weintraub interviewing Benedict Cumberbatch for his upcoming spy thriller The Courier, he asks if he can ask about Marvel — specifically, the upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch's response is blunt, cheeky, and exactly what we were all thinking: "I mean, we know what a dead end it's gonna be, but yes, of course you can waste your time asking a Marvel question."

Ultimately, Cumberbatch did speak on his experience making Doctor Strange 2, which has "been shooting since before Christmas." Specifically, Cumberbatch spoke highly of director Sam Raimi, who's new to this specific MCU, but is a chief architect of superhero cinema with his 2000s Spider-Man trilogy — not to mention his status as a horror filmmaking titan. Here's what the star said of his director:

"Sam, amazing. He's so collaborative. God, he comes with the baggage of an icon. He's an incredible force, especially in this genre. But he's so humble, he's so nice, he's so appreciative, you really wanna serve him. And boy, when he's happy, you know you've done something right. He's so good at getting you there and getting it there. It's been a very, very collaborative process, this one. Our origin stories, I guess, and obviously the beasts that were the Avengers films to be a part of were a thrill, but you're kind of just along for the ride. You do the best with what you've already got given to do. The second time around, there's a bit more of, 'So, what do you want to do, and how do we go about solving this?' So it feels very creative. Scarily so, sometimes."

Firstly, I'm beyond happy to hear Raimi cultivates a kind, collaborative set, in addition to being such a clearly talented filmmaker. And secondly, the idea of Raimi giving his cast room to play and collaborate on the set of a big-budget superhero sequel — even to the point where Cumberbatch finds it a little scary — is very, very intriguing.

Check out the full clip of Benedict Cumberbatch gassing up his Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi above — at the very least to see Cumberbatch get a good goof on Frosty in the final moments. And be on the lookout for our full interview with Cumberbatch soon.

