What's a Sam Raimi superhero movie without a little cameo from Earth's grooviest hero, Bruce Campbell? The Evil Dead filmmaker took over directing duties on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last year, and over the weekend Campbell, Raimi's frequent collaborator dating back decades, teased he'd be taking part in the madness himself. "Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor – it sure was!" the actor tweeted, attached to a photo of the London skyline, the same city the Doctor Strange sequel is set to take place in.

Full disclosure: Campbell could've just gotten bored on a Saturday and Google Image searched "London" and I'd have no choice but to respect it. But Raimi and Campbell are basically a package deal at this point. The duo made their first mark on pop culture with the shoestring-budget horror Evil Dead and its two sequels, going on to work together on Crimewave, Darkman, all three of Raimi's Spider-Man films, and the Starz series, Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Exact plot details on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are under wraps, but we pretty much know by the time we get there, several universes are going to be crashing together within the MCU. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who is confirmed to appear in Doctor Strange 2, is currently mucking about with chaos magic over on WandaVision, and soon after that, Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie—Spider-Man: No Way Home—is bringing in familiar faces from several comic book movie eras. (Including Raimi's own Spidey flicks.)

All of that is to say...yes, Bruce Campbell is definitely playing Mephisto in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (I'm sorry.)

Check out the tweet below. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

