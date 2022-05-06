Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The multiverse is full of endless possibilities. There are an infinite number of universes featuring variants of characters we’ve seen and some we’ll meet for the first time. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes us on a wild ride through the multiverse, and we meet a crazy cast of characters along the way. We know about variants from the Loki series, and we even met different versions of Stephen Strange. Nine new characters made their MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2, and we’re breaking down every single one of them. Here are cameos from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness.

Read more about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

Who Is Gargantos, ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Giant Squid Monster?

Sam Raimi Reveals How 'WandaVision' Influenced 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Featurette Highlights Wanda's Grief

What to Watch Before ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Marvel's Real Life 'What If...?': 5 Failed Movie Adaptations That Tease a Very Different Kind of MCU

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Shows Sam Raimi at His Best and the Limitations of the MCU | Review

Patrick Stewart as Professor X

Image via Marvel

Professor Charles Xavier is the leader and founder of the X-Men. Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X. This version of the character paid homage to the 1992 X-Men animated series with the futuristic wheelchair, mutant power effect, and even the theme song played when he first appeared. In the comics, Professor X is a core member of the Illuminati and frequently serves as the voice of reason during conflicts. Stewart’s performance was no different in Multiverse of Madness.

Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel

Image via Marvel

On Earth-838, Captain Marvel is none other than Maria Rambeau. Lashana Lynch returns as Maria and possesses all the cosmic abilities we’ve seen from Brie Larson’s character. We don’t know the origins of Maria's power, but we assume that it’s similar to how Carol received hers in 2019’s Captain Marvel.

John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic

Image via Prime Video

Reed Richards is the leader of the Fantastic Four and one of the most intelligent men in the universe. John Krasinski tackles the role of Mr. Fantastic as the character makes his MCU debut. The Fantastic Four was last seen in the 2015 film Fantastic Four (commonly referred to as Fant4stic). So, it has been seven years since their last movie. Reed also mentions his wife, Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, and his children, Franklin and Valeria Richards. We know that Marvel is moving forward with a franchise reboot, and Krasinski has been the top choice for the role among fans. He auditioned for Captain America in 2010, a part that went to Chris Evans. Can this reunion mean he’s finally a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or simply a fun cameo? We’re going to have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Anson Mount as Black Bolt

Image via ABC

Blackagar Boltagon is the ruler of the Inhumans, advanced humans who reside on Earth’s Moon. The King made his first MCU appearance during the short-lived series Inhumans. The critically-panned series was originally going to be a feature-length film but was reworked into a television series on ABC alongside Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Actor Anson Mount returns to the role of Black Bolt and is as stoic as ever. Black Bolt’s words are deadly, and so he is often silent. An infamous moment from the Inhumans series is when Black Bolt kills his parents by uttering the word “No.” Having the character return proves that Marvel is willing to acknowledge its past, good and bad. Seeing Mount get a second chance at playing Black Bolt was also great to see.

Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter

Image via Marvel Studios

We first meet Captain Carter in the Disney+ series What If...? In that timeline, Peggy Carter receives the super-soldier serum and becomes the hero, Captain Carter, in events that are similar to Captain America: The First Avenger. She sacrifices herself, which results in her arrival. Doctor Strange 2 marks the first live-action appearance of Captain Carter, and Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Peggy. We can’t say for sure if this version of Captain Carter is the same as What… If? But considering that Carter became a Guardian of the Multiverse, it’s probably safe to assume that the one we see in Doctor Strange 2 is a variant.

Charlize Theron as Clea

Universal

Charlize Theron appears in the mid-credits scene as Clea, ruler of the Dark Dimension. We don’t know anything about the MCU interpretation of Clea, but we can briefly touch on the character’s comic book history. Clea is the daughter of Prince Orini and Umar (Dormmamu’s sister). She is the rightful ruler of the Dark Dimension and an immensely powerful being. Doctor Strange and Clea’s relationship is something we can’t wait to see grow in future films.

Bruce Campbell as Pizza Poppa

Bruce Campbell and director Sam Raimi are great friends. The two’s relationship dates back to the Evil Dead films in the 1980s. Since then, Campbell has had a cameo in most of Raimi’s projects. Most notably, Campbell appeared in all the Spider-Man films as various characters, and we learned that the canceled Spider-Man 4 would have seen Campbell as Mysterio in disguise. Pizza Poppa is an original character for the film, but his appearance is another cameo for Campbell. We first meet the character when Strange and America Chavez are on Earth-838 looking for food. Chavez mistakenly takes a plate of pizza without paying. Strange puts him in a time loop where he’s constantly hitting himself, and we don’t see him again until the final post-credits scene. It’s nice to know that Marvel still enjoys a good cameo once in a while.

Ross Marquand as Ultron

Ross Marquand has a special connection to Marvel Studios. He played Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; he also voiced Ultron in What… If? and various other media like the VR game, Avengers: Damage Control. When Mordo apprehends Strange and Chavez, the two are guarded by Ultron Sentries, voiced by none other than Ross Marquand.

Michael Waldron as Charlie’s Best Man

Image via Marvel

At the start of the film, we see Christine Palmer’s wedding, and as she’s marrying Charlie, we see Michael Waldron plays his best man. Waldron is a neat cameo because he is the writer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What makes this even crazier is that Waldron is no stranger to the concept of the multiverse and alternate realities.

He is best known for his work on Community, Loki, and Ricky and Morty. All shows touched on the concept of infinite realities, with Loki being a catalyst for the events of Doctor Strange 2.

Sam Raimi on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and His Much Longer First Cut

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Michael Thomas (36 Articles Published) Michael Thomas is a Contributor for Collider, the podcast host for Mike and John at the Movies, and a podcast producer for The Amateur Otaku Podcast. Located in Milwaukee, WI, Michael is a devoted fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers. He loves the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and is an avid movie watcher, with Goodfellas being his favorite. Mike is also a guitarist who plays both electric and acoustic as well as the bass. He is a video creator who covers various topics such as movie reviews and video essays on his youtube channel. Mike is a foodie who considers himself a custard and cheese curd connoisseur. More From Michael Thomas

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe