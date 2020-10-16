‘Doctor Strange 2’ Adds Xochitl Gomez from ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’

The Baby-Sitters Club star Xochitl Gomez has landed a plum part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which finds Sam Raimi taking over directing duties from Scott Derrickson.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the Sorceror Supreme in Marvel’s magical sequel, which is also expected to bring back Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor from the first film. Additionally, Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch will join the action this time around, as the Doctor Strange sequel will connect to the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, which is slated to debut in December.

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, as is the identity of whom Gomez will be playing, but the 14-year old actress gives younger MCU fans an entry point into this heady world of trippy visuals and interdimensional portals. Deadline broke the news of her casting.

Kevin Feige is producing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will begin filming in London as soon as Cumberbatch wraps his supporting turn in the next Spider-Man movie, where the good doctor will be serving as a mentor/father figure to Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker. Derrickson remains credited as an executive producer on the project, where he left due to creative differences with Marvel — something that isn’t altogether uncommon. The studio likes to do things in a certain way, but you certainly can’t argue with the results thus far.

Gomez enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the heels of her well-liked turn in The Baby-Sitter’s Club series on Netflix. I can’t say I’m familiar with her work but those who have seen the show seem to approve of her casting, which is a major coup for the young actress. For more on the next Spider-Man 3, which is shaping up to be a wild one, even for the MCU, click here.