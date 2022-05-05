Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What’s a Marvel movie without a mid-credits surprise cameo? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues this grand tradition with its mid-credits scene. If you’re unfamiliar with the comics or just confused who exactly that person was and what it means for Doctor Strange moving forward, we’ve got you covered.

At the end of Doctor Strange 2, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to the New York Sanctum after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) destroys the Darkhold, and dies in the process. No longer the Sorcerer Supreme, he leaves Wong (Benedict Wong) to rebuild Kamar-Taj, with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as its newest pupil. Strange fixes the watch that Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) gifted him; instead of ignoring his regret and unhappiness, he begins to move forward with his life. As the movie appears to end on a hopeful note, Strange starts to scream in the middle of the street and a third eye appears on his forehead; it’s the same eye found on Sinister Strange. All magic comes with a price and the cost for using the Darkhold in Sinister Strange’s universe is gaining the additional eye.

Later in the mid-credits scene, as he continues to walk down the streets of New York, 616-Strange is confronted by Clea, played by Charlize Theron, who accosts him for creating an incursion in the multiverse. Because of his interference, Clea asks for his help to fix his mistakes and tears open a portal to the Dark Dimension. Strange’s third eye appears and he follows Clea for another multiversal adventure.

Fans of the comics have been waiting for Clea’s arrival to the big screen. Clea is the daughter of Prince Orini, son of the Olnar, in line to rule over the Dark Dimension– the same dimension where the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) drew her power from. She’s also the niece to Dormammu, the villain from the first Doctor Strange movie, also voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch. She first meets Doctor Strange in the comics during his trip to the Dark Dimension to stop Dormammu’s plans to invade Earth. After being impressed by his skills, she tries to save his life but is eventually captured by her uncle. Once Dormammu owes Strange a debt for helping him contain Mindless Ones, Strange bargains for Clea’s release, as well as sparing Earth from Dormammu’s plans.

Clea is half Faltine, a being born of pure magic, and half Dark Dimensional mortal; she is trained under Doctor Strange in the ways of sorcery and can even fly on her own. In the comics, Clea and Doctor Strange grow closer together over their adventures, so much so that eventually are romantically linked. The push and pull of their relationship across the comics leads to heartfelt goodbyes, emotional reunions, and a future wedding. That’s right—Clea is Strange’s future wife.

Her significance doesn’t stop there. In the current Strange title by Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreria, Doctor Strange is murdered by Kaecilius, portrayed in the first Doctor Strange movie by Mads Mikkelsen, and she takes up the mantle as the Sorcereress Supreme. With much of Phase 4 going through a transition and change of Avengers lineup, could Clea’s introduction foreshadow her place among the mightiest heroes from Earth (or should we say multiverse)?

It’s poetic that Strange at the beginning of Multiverse of Madness attends the wedding of Christine, his former lover, and ends the movie meeting his comics counterpart’s future wife. Christine did tell him to face his fears and move forward, and now, he’s getting back on the horse by jumping into the Dark Dimension with a future lover. You know what they say? When one door closes, someone makes a tear through the multiverse.

Since the release of Doctor Strange 2, Charlize Theron has taken to social media, confirming her cameo as the future Sorcereress Supreme. In the first of two pictures is a close up on her mystical purple eye makeup she dons in the mid-credits cameo; the second picture is from the mid-credits scene, standing next to Cumberbatch’s Strange in full costume. Her caption “Meet Clea” is her official announcement to the world that she has indeed joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Academy Award winning actress has lent her hand to popular franchises, such as the Fast Saga and the Max Max franchise. Plus, she’s starred in a handful of action movies, like Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard, showing off her physicality. By casting an actress as notable as Theron for a character significant to Doctor Strange’s story, it’s clear that there are big plans for her to be part of the MCU moving forward. In fact, based on recent storylines, Cumberbatch could even pass the torch to her if and when he steps away from the Marvel world. Though we don’t know when the next time audiences will see Clea, her arrival now is significant and the MCU will never be the same.

