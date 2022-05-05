What’s a Marvel movie without a mid-credits surprise cameo? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues this grand tradition with its mid-credits scene. If you’re unfamiliar with the comics or just confused about who exactly that person was and what it means for Doctor Strange moving forward, we’ve got you covered.

At the end of Doctor Strange 2, Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns to the New York Sanctum after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) destroys the Darkhold, and dies in the process. No longer the Sorcerer Supreme, he leaves Wong (Benedict Wong) to rebuild Kamar-Taj, with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as its newest pupil. Strange fixes the watch that Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) gifted him, and he begins to move forward with his life instead of ignoring his regret and unhappiness. As it appears to end on a hopeful note, Strange starts to scream in the middle of the street and a third eye appears on his forehead; it’s the same eye found on Strange Supreme from the alternate dimension. This begs the question: is that version of Strange is dream-walking in 616-Strange?

Later in the mid-credits scene, as he’s continuing to walk down the streets of New York, Strange is confronted by Clea, played by Charlize Theron; she accosts him for creating an incursion in the multiverse. Clea asks for his help to fix his mistakes as she tears open the multiverse to a realm reminiscent of the Dark Dimension. Strange’s third eye appears, and he follows Clea into another adventure.

Fans of the comics have been waiting for Clea’s arrival to the big screen for years. Clea is the daughter of Prince Orini, son of the Olnar, in line to rule over the Dark Dimension—the same dimension where the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) drew her power from. She’s also the niece of Dormammu, the villain from the first Doctor Strange movie. She first meets Doctor Strange in the comics during his trip to the Dark Dimension to stop Dormammu’s plans to invade Earth. After being impressed by his skills, she tries to save his life but is eventually captured by her uncle. Once Dormammu owes Strange a debt for helping him contain Mindless Ones, Strange bargains for Clea’s release, as well as sparing Earth from Dormammu’s plans.

Clea is half Faltine, a being born of pure magic, and half Dark Dimensional mortal; she is trained under Doctor Strange in the ways of sorcery and can even fly on her own. In the comics, Clea and Doctor Strange grow closer together over their adventures, so much so that eventually are romantically linked. The push and pull of their relationship across the comics leads to heartfelt goodbyes, emotional reunions, and a future wedding. That’s right—Clea is Strange’s future wife.

By casting an actress as notable as Theron for a character significant to Doctor Strange’s story, it’s clear that there are likely big plans for her to be part of the MCU moving forward. The Academy Award-winning actress has lent her hand to popular franchises, such as the Fast Saga and the MaD Max franchise. Plus, she’s starred in a handful of action movies, like Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard, showing off her physicality and her range.

It’s interesting how Strange at the beginning of Multiverse of Madness attends the wedding of Christine-616, his former lover, and meets his future wife from the comics at the end of the movie. Christine did tell him to face his fears and move forward, and now, he’s jumping into another dimension with a new love interest. You know what they say? When one door closes, someone makes a tear through the multiverse.

