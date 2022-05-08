Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wastes no time in revealing that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the villain of the piece, and has been using the power of the cursed book known as the Darkhold to try and find a universe where her sons Billy and Tommy exist. Halfway through the movie, the Darkhold is destroyed, but Wanda forces Wong (Benedict Wong) to reveal that it was merely transcribed from carvings located on the walls of Mt. Wundagore. When the duo arrives at Wundagore, Wong mentions that the "first demon," Chthon, was the being who etched the Darkhold's spells onto Wundagore's walls.

Chthon is one of the first Elder Gods who sprung into existence at the dawn of creation. The Elder Gods would eventually transform into demons, which led their sister Gaia to ask for a way to destroy them. Her prayers were answered when she gave birth to the being known as Demogorge the God-Eater, who true to his name devoured most of the Elder Gods. Chthon managed to escape when he created the dimension known as K'lay, better known as the Other-realm. Before he left, he inscribed his arcane knowledge in the pages of the Darkhold and left it in what would become Mt. Wundagore.

Image Via Disney

Over the years, Chthon would grant power to the Darkhold's users at the cost of their souls, much like in Multiverse of Madness. He has also created multiple races of monsters that terrorize humanity; the most horrifying of all these races are the demonic N'Garai, who have battled the X-Men on multiple occasions. Chthon's dark influence has also touched others over the years, including the sorceress Morgan le Fay and the symbiote serial killer Carnage. But the Scarlet Witch remains the one person in the Marvel Universe whom he has the strongest connection with.

Chthon first targeted Wanda Maximoff when she was a child, marking her as a potential vessel when he sensed her mutant abilities to harness chaos magic. When Wanda grew up and became the Scarlet Witch, Morgan's son Mordred would perform a ritual that allowed Chthon to possess her, and she battled the Avengers until the Beast managed to snag the Darkhold. Chthon would later battle the Avengers again, this time possessing Wanda's twin brother Pietro — also known as the supersonic hero Quicksilver. Once again, Chthon was defeated as the Hulk savagely pummeled his host body and the Vision used a spell to imprison him in the Darkhold.

Wanda ended up being possessed by Chthon again during the Secret Empire storyline, which featured a Steve Rogers under the thrall of Hydra overthrowing the United States. She became part of Rogers' Hydra-themed team of Avengers but was eventually saved by Doctor Strange, who banished Chthon. Chthon and Wanda recently faced off when Doctor Doom uncovered the original Darkhold, and the Scarlet Witch absorbed the demon into her body. Given his past, Chthon more than likely will return to menace the Scarlet Witch and her allies in the future. And even though the film supposedly features Wanda committing an act of self-sacrifice and destroying the Darkhold, she could have potentially unleashed Chthon upon the MCU, which doesn't bode well for Doctor Strange or his fellow heroes.

