Legendary composer Danny Elfman is currently scoring Marvel Studios' upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and recently took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes images of his process.

The caption for the images says, "Elfman and Bartek scoring new Doctor Strange, referring to two images showing Elfman working with long-time collaborator and former Oingo Boingo guitarist Steve Bartek on the film's score. The third image in the set is a computer screen monitor with a Zoom meeting opened, showing a full orchestra in one frame, Elfman and Bartek in another, and a sound board in the bottom frame. Presumably, Elfman and Bartek are working on the film's score remotely to mitigate concerns surrounding COVID-19 — thank goodness for Zoom.

Elfman has a long history of scoring superhero films, having previously worked with Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi on his 2002 Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire, and its 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2, as well as Oz the Great and Powerful, A Simple Plan, and Darkman. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Elfman scored Joss Whedon's 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron, and also worked on Ang Lee's 2003 Hulk film starring Eric Bana as Bruce Banner. Elfman's best known contribution to the superhero genre may be for Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film, which starred Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight and also featured an accompanying album from Prince. Elfman also worked on the film's 1992 sequel Batman Returns, and later brought back his Batman theme when he worked on the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League. He also created the opening and closing themes for Batman: The Animated Series, which ran on Fox from 1992-1995.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange. Returning from the first film will be Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. Also appearing in the film are Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The film was written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron, the latter of whom previously worked on the MCU Disney+ series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, and also created and wrote the Starz series Heels, starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters on May 6. Check out Elfman's post below:

