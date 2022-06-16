The multiverse remains strong at the box office as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has now passed the $400 million mark, according to Deadline. This now puts Doctor Strange as the tenth MCU film to pass this milestone in franchise's history, trailing behind Captain America: Civil War. The MCU film also now stands as the 11th highest grossing film based on a Marvel comic at the domestic box office, behind Spider-Man (2002) and ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The newest installment of the MCU initially conjured up $187 million on its opening weekend and remained at the top of the box office for three consecutive weeks until it was derailed by Top Gun: Maverick, which has also now surpassed its domestic total. Despite being surpassed by Maverick, Doctor Strange still stands as the second highest grossing film at the domestic box office so far and still remains the highest grossing movie of the year worldwide.

While it now remains unlikely that the film will manage to reach $1 billion worldwide, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has still reached an impressive box office total of $932 million so far without releasing in several significant countries such as China and Russia. With the success of Doctor Strange and Maverick alongside other recent films, the box office appears to be making a strong comeback.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Overtakes 'Doctor Strange' to Become Highest Grossing Film of 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be followed by two other MCU theatrical releases this year, with Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, who previously helmed his Spider-Man trilogy, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theaters and will make its streaming debut on Disney Plus on June 22. The film will also be available to purchase on 4k Ultra Hd, Blu-Ray, and DVD on July 26. Check out the full synopsis below: