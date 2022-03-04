Fans looking forward to seeing Marvel Studios' next film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have the chance to see the film on a much bigger screen. IMAX has announced that the upcoming film will debut in an expanded aspect ratio that can be seen exclusively in IMAX.

IMAX screenings will present a twenty-percent larger image to its audiences, at a ratio of 1.90:1 as opposed to the standard 2.40:1, allowing the image to be taller than in a standard movie theater screening. The film was shot in a format meant for IMAX theaters, using Panavision DXL2 IMAX certified cameras.

Marvel Studios has recently put an emphasis on IMAX on Disney+, by having a select number of films be IMAX enhanced on the service, removing the black bars on the top and bottom of the screen for scenes that were filmed in the IMAX camera format. These films include Iron Man, the first Doctor Strange film, and Avengers: Endgame. Warner Bros. has also used IMAX for their superhero films, with multiple scenes for Christopher Nolan's Batman films filmed using IMAX cameras. Both films change their aspect ratio during the IMAX scenes on their Blu-ray releases, and Zack Snyder also used IMAX cameras for his 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film will be directed be Sam Raimi, who previously helmed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy — a trilogy that would later tie back into the MCU at larger with last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured Maguire as well as Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina. The film's screenplay was written by Michael Waldron, who previously worked with Marvel as a writer and executive producer on their Disney+ series, Loki.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres exclusively in theaters on May 6. Check out the all-new IMAX trailer for the film below:

