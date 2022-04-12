Marvel fans that are counting down to the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now have another new look at the upcoming film. Fandango has released a new featurette for the film, which features interviews with the cast and director Sam Raimi.

The featurette begins with a voice-over from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) saying, "I did what I had to do to protect our world." During the voice-over, clips are shown that were previously seen in the film's two trailers. "It's pretty unfathomably exciting," says Cumberbatch "Where we're going in this film, it's the most fantastic new phase of Marvel." The featurette then shows a clip of Strange talking to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) about what she knows about the multiverse. During an interview, Olsen talks about how the characters in the film will be going into different universes. "Unlocking the multiverse creates a big Pandora's box," said Olsen.

Another clip is then shown of Wong (Benedict Wong) telling Strange about how he opened a doorway, and they can't be sure who has come through it. "I think audiences are going to be startled," said Wong. "These other realities invite a plethora of all these new characters." As Wong describes the new characters in the film, a previously seen clip featuring what fans think is Patrick Stewart reprising his non-MCU role as Professor Xavier from Fox's X-Men films.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange 2' Breaks Fandango's First-Day Ticket Sales Records For 2022

The featurette then interviews Raimi about how big the multiverse story in the film is. He also talks about how Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch are two of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe, and how the film pairs them together. The featurette then goes back to interviewing Cumberbatch, who talks about how the tone of the film will be darker, especially with Raimi directing. "We wanted to give the fans what they wanted," said Raimi, "just not exactly what they expected."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also star Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. The film's screenplay was written by Michael Waldron, who is also a writer and executive producer for Marvel's Disney+ series Loki.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters on May 6. In the meantime, fans can watch the first Doctor Strange film, which is currently available to stream on Disney+. Check out the new featurette below:

