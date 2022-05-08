Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally made it to theaters everywhere and, to the surprise of no one, this epic superhero sequel has made a boatload of money in its first weekend. Multiverse of Madness has conjured up $185 million domestically and $265 million internationally which brings its worldwide total to a massive $450 million.

This makes Multiverse of Madness the second-biggest overseas opening in the pandemic era only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. It also became the fourth highest grossing worldwide opening weekend of the MCU thus far only behind Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and No Way Home. If that wasn’t enough, the sequel also secured the six biggest global film opening weekend in history.

Multiverse of Madness is currently playing in 49 markets around the world with the top-grossing markets including Korea with $30 million, the United Kingdom with $24.7 million, Mexico with $21.5 million, Brazil with $16.3 million, India with $12.7 million, Australia with $12.6 million and Germany with $12 million. The worldwide number is even more impressive when you factor in that Doctor Strange 2 did not open in Russia or China which are two major markets for the MCU. That might come back to haunt the film in the near future, but for now, Marvel fans should only be celebrating. Finally, if you need another reason for why these numbers are so impressive, the original Doctor Strange made $85 million in its domestic opening weekend. This sequel made that and more in its opening day with $90 million.

There was so much anticipation going into Multiverse of Madness and these numbers more than show that. These numbers factor in the success of No Way Home and the global box office has a long way to go to get to that coveted billion dollar number, but also it shows that Multiverse of Madness was just a good film in its own right. This sequel was another major risk for Marvel as this was the studio’s first foray into the horror genre. With Spider-Man director Sam Raimi at the helm, every genre fan wanted to see how much this family-friendly studio would let the filmmaker play in that twisted world. Spoiler alert, the film did not disappoint in that regard. Some fans may have been disappointed by the lack of multiverse hopping, but the film made up for it with its scary atmosphere, intense imagery, emotionally tragic storytelling, and a brilliant performance from Elizabeth Olsen.

This film is what you get when you combine a classic Hammer horror film with the gothic design of the Universal Monsters and the eerie unhinged nature of Stephen King’s Carrie. They accomplish all this while still having the exciting thrills of the best Marvel movies. Also, the added energy that Raimi’s visuals bring to this particular project is the sweet icing on this surprisingly bloody cake.

All this is reflected in the box office, and it will be interesting to see what kind of legs this sequel has given that it is not as rewatchable for families as previous films in the franchise. Multiverse of Madness has some extremely dark moments and, while some kids will see this as a gateway drug into the horror genre, others may be traumatized for life. Whatever the case may be, this is a fantastic start to this epic sequel’s box office run. As we continue to watch the money come in, you can watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now in theaters.

