A new image for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness circling on social media (via cosmic_marvel Twitter account) reveals that the Illuminati will be a part of the Master of the Mystic Arts' upcoming adventure. The image comes from Empire’s latest issue, and Collider can confirm that the Illuminati are indeed coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The image in question reproduces a pivotal moment from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' latest trailer, in which Steve (Benedict Cumberbatch) is brought in handcuffs before a council of people hidden by the shadows. While the image itself doesn’t add much to what we’ve already seen on the trailer, Empire’s caption for the picture reads: “Strange stands before the Illuminati.” Well, the rabbit is out of the hat, and the highly-anticipated sequel couldn’t perform the magic trick of keeping the secret until the film’s premiere.

Marvel Comic’s Illuminati is a team composed of some of the most influential heroes on the planet, who make decisions that’ll shape the future of humanity behind their teammate’s back. Without no one knowing that the Illuminati even exists, these powerful heroes think that they have the clarity other people lack to make tough decisions, so they control the future of the Marvel Universe from the shadows. Professor X is one of the classic members of the Illuminati, which might explain why he heard a voice that seems to belong to Patrick Stewart in the trailer, as the star played the Mutant leader in Fox’s pre-MCU X-Men franchise.

While Stewart’s return as Profesor X has not been officially announced, the rumor is bound to resurface now that both Empire and Collider confirm the Illuminati’s presence in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This new information should also stir other theories surrounding the film, such as Captain Peggy Carter’s shield being spotted in an official poster.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Multiverse is in danger due to Strange’s constantly messing around with space-time. So, to prevent the whole reality from collapsing, the good Doctor is forced to reach out to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who goes by the moniker Scarlet Witch after the events of WandaVision. Strange will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions.

While the trio has superpowers to spare, they’ll need some luck to survive the traps of the Multiverse, which includes a squid-like monster and even an evil version of Doctor Strange himself. Chiwetel Ejiofor is also back as Karl Mordo, and more than ever, he’s convinced that magic is the source of reality’s problems and that his duty is to fight fire with fire by using his mystic knowledge to take down wizards.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6. Check out Empire’s official picture and legend below.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

