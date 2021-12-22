With Spider-Man: No Way Home crushing box office numbers everywhere, Marvel has released new images, a poster, and even a teaser trailer for its upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Following several setbacks and fluctuating release dates, the multiverse will be coming to U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022. For now, we know that we will see the familiar faces of Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) fighting and sorcery-ing alongside the title character Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in this follow-up to 2016’s Doctor Strange.

The new, trippy poster shows us a few different sides of Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange. Front and center is the doctor with his hand up, possibly mid-multiverse bend. He looks straight on with his signature blue top, coiffed hair, and perfectly kept beard. He appears twice more in the poster but not as clear as his centered picture. He looks more distorted in the other shots, along with Scarlet Witch who is clad in her iconic scarlet costume, crown and all. Like Dr. Strange, Scarlet Witch has one semi-clear, head-on shot, with one more slightly warped side look.

The photos are also serving trippy vibes in Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum mansion. There’s a multiverse storm a-brewin’ in one as a wall gives way to dark, heavy, cyclone clouds that are sucking out several of Strange’s belongings as he confronts a dark figure, possibly his evil multiverse alternative glimpsed at the end of the trailer. Does the Sanctum Sanctorum qualify for home insurance? For Dr. Strange’s sake, we hope so.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer Reveals the Return of Scarlet Witch & an Evil Stephen Strange

In another photo from inside the Sanctum Sanctorum, we see Strange whipping up some magic in front of the Seal of the Vishanti aka the Window of the Worlds. Surrounded by a circle of candles, Doctor Strange concentrates as he wields his magic, perhaps uncovering more secrets to the multiverse. At his feet lies a book, or at least some pages from one. Could it be the Book of Cagliostro? Scarlet Witch also gets a close-up in one of the snapshots. We see her clad in her full costume, legs crossed, hands turned upward, floating above the ground. Looking to be deep in thought, she hovers above a circle of candles with glows of scarlet reflecting from the floor below her.

Finally, we have a look at returning actress Rachel McAdams, who played Dr. Strange’s romantic partner turned platonic friend Christine Palmer in the first film and Marvel Universe newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will be playing America Chavez aka Miss America. Although we don’t know much about the roles Palmer and Chavez will play in the new film, we are happy to see them in one of these teaser photos. In the shot, both of the women stand behind Strange, all three looking on in awe and horror at something unseen to us in front of them.

While the new photos and teaser trailer will hold us over for a bit, we are counting down the days until May 6, when we can take a trip to the mind-bending multiverse ourselves and have some of our burning questions answered when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to screens across the U.S. Check out the other images and poster below:

Image via Marvel Studios

Image via Marvel Studios

'Doctor Strange 2': Reshoots Reportedly Inspired By 'Loki' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' They decided to have "more fun with the multiverse," apparently.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email