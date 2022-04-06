To celebrate tickets for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness going up on sale, Fandango debuted a new poster for the film. The special IMAX edition poster features all the major characters, and is designed to be dissected by hardcore fans.

“The eyes have it,” the ticketing platform tweeted, sharing the exclusive IMAX poster. Just like the teaser poster that was released some weeks ago, this new poster also utilizes the shattered glass approach to invite speculation. While Strange occupies most of the glass shards, a closer look also reveals Scarlet Witch, Baron Mordo, Wong, and some of the many versions of Strange that will be seen in the film. If you observe the poster from a distance, it certainly looks like the glass shards have been arranged in the shape of a heart. Could it be? Could Doctor Strange 2 actually be a love story? Additionally, Marvel also unveiled Dolby Cinema, Screen X and RealD special edition posters for the film, as well as a proper theatrical one-sheet. Phew. And as if that wasn’t enough, Marvel also dropped a new TV spot.

As the new poster reveals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was filmed for IMAX by cinematographer John Mathieson using Panavision DXL2 IMAX certified cameras. IMAX is a format that Marvel has been embracing lately. Over an hour of footage in the first Doctor Strange movie was specially formatted for IMAX, and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame became the first Hollywood features to be shot entirely with IMAX digital cameras.

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Poster Hints at a Villain Arc for Wanda Maximoff

Director Sam Raimi played around with aspect ratios in his last feature, Oz the Great and Powerful, which opened in black-and-white Academy ratio, and expanded into widescreen color once the story moved to the magical land of Oz. Raimi was brought in to direct Doctor Strange 2 after original director Scott Derrickson dropped out citing creative differences. Raimi's experience on not just superhero blockbusters but also playful horror films should come in handy here.

Played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange was first introduced in the critically and commercially successful 2016 film, directed by Derrickson. The character has since appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Strange was a strong supporting presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Cumberbatch declared in a recent interview with Empire that Doctor Strange 2 will be a "success on the level of" that film. “There you go, I’ll put my flag in the sand,” he said.

Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for a theatrical release on May 6.

You can check out the new IMAX poster below:

