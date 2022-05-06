The Marvel film is projected to make around $175 million in its opening weekend.

There is no stopping the Marvel juggernaut. With $36 million in Thursday previews, Marvel Studios’ latest superhero spectacle, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is looking to open with around $175 million in its debut weekend. The film’s $36 million previews haul ranks eighth on the all-time list, behind Avengers: Infinity War’s $39 million in 2018.

By comparison, Avengers: Endgame leads the field with $60 million in Thursday previews. It’s followed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($50 million), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($45 million), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 ($43.5 million) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($40 million). Each of these films made between $169 million and $357 million in their opening weekends.

Multiverse of Madness has made $60 million in advance ticket sales domestically, as well as $85 million from overseas territories. It is expected to top $125 million internationally by Sunday. The film is playing in 4,534 theaters, which makes for the seventh-largest release ever. This is also Disney’s biggest opening since last year’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Remember, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a Sony release. That film made nearly $2 billion worldwide, and was such an event that many risked their chances with COVID-19 just to watch it.

That being said, the Marvel brand seems indefatigable right now. Even Eternals, which was considered by many to be a critical and commercial let-down, made nearly as much worldwide as Shang-Chi, which everybody was rather pleased with. In fact, Eternals topped the lifetime worldwide hauls of Phase I Marvel titles The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger.

The first Doctor Strange film was released in 2016, and made a healthy $677 million worldwide, including $232 million in the United States. It was directed by Scott Derrickson, who was originally supposed to return for Multiverse of Madness, but dropped out due to creative differences. He was replaced by Sam Raimi, who is credited with essentially ushering in the era of the modern superhero blockbuster with his Spider-Man trilogy. Reviews for Multiverse of Madness have praised the Raimi-isms in the film, although they’ve been critical of the fan-service and overstuffed narrative.

Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review, “Multiverse of Madness succeeds when it presents Raimi's gifts as a director, but falters through fan service and trying to one-up what came before.”

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in virtually every movie theater in the country.

