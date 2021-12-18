Spider-Man: No Way Home is out this week and it looks like it will have major implications for the Marvel multiverse going forward. One of the upcoming films that Spider-Man is heavily affecting is the sequel to Doctor Strange entitled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not much is known about the film other than the fact that characters like Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch are involved in the story, but the new Hasbro Marvel Legends toy line based on the upcoming sequel teases a bit of what to expect.

The wave consists of seven figures and one Build-A-Figure. First up is a new updated version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange that, at a quick glance, looks to be the same as his previous costume, but if you look closely the suit has been tweaked a bit. The character's staple blue robes are streamlined with a dash more color and the Eye of Agamotto looks to be embedded in his costume this time around.

The last detail of note is that the new suit retains the classic comic book symbol on Strange’s chest that was not seen in his original MCU costume, but a version of the symbol made its debut in Marvel Studios’ What If…?. This was worn by the evil alternate universe version of the character. Like his past Marvel Legends, this Strange figure comes with multiple hands and magical effect pieces. This wave also sees another version of Doctor Strange in his Astral form from the first movie with some very cool translucent plastic work making the figure stand out in a crowd.

The next figures for the wave include the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Master Modro. He was last seen in the first Doctor Strange going down a dark path from an ally to now a potential enemy for our favorite magical hero. The figure sees him rocking a new long hairstyle, crossbow, and a fighting staff of some kind. Then there is Wong who looks marginally different from his previous appearances. He is sporting a nice-looking purple and yellow robe and comes with a sword as well as similar magical effects pieces to Strange.

The last normal figure from the upcoming film in the wave is America Chavez who is described by the Hasbro website as, “a young girl from another universe, being hunted for her power—the unique ability to open doorways into the Multiverse.” In the comics, she goes by Miss America, and in the film, she is being played by Xochitl Gomez.

Like most Marvel Legends lines based on the movies, there are a couple of figures included in this wave that are not from Multiverse of Madness. The two non-MCU figures are the villain D’Spayre, who actually did appear in the second season of the short-lived Cloak & Dagger series from Freeform portrayed by Brooklyn McLinn, and the obscure hero The Sleepwalker. Each figure in the wave comes with at least one piece to build Rintrah, who is a minotaur-looking creature that is from an extra-dimensional planet in the comics and looks to play some kind of role in Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming out on May 6, 2022, and is directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Sam Raimi. While the plot is still clouded in mystery, No Way Home is most likely going to give us a more clear picture of what the Sorcerer Supreme will be up to in this highly anticipated sequel.

The new figures are arriving in April 2022, just in time for the movie, and you can pre-order them on the Hasbro website here. While you wait, check out all of the figures below:

