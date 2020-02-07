‘Doctor Strange 2’ Taps ‘Loki’ Scribe Michael Waldron to Rewrite Script

Marvel has tapped Loki scribe Michael Waldron to rewrite the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Collider has confirmed.

Sam Raimi is in negotiations to direct the sequel. If a deal makes, the Spider-Man director would replace Scott Derrickson, who parted ways with the project over creative differences.

As Collider first reported, Jade Halley Bartlett had been hired to write the new Doctor Strange movie, though Raimi clearly wanted some script issues addressed before signing on the dotted line. Marvel turned to Waldron, who serves as head writer on the Loki series that is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2021. His hiring bodes well for that show, as Marvel wouldn’t entrust him with the Strange sequel unless the company liked what it was seeing from him on Loki.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is bringing back Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Benedict Wong, and this time around, they’ll be joined by Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch, whose own MCU series WandaVision hits Disney+ in December. Rachel McAdams, however, is not expected to reprise her role.

After getting his start working at Starburns Industries and working on the acclaimed animated series Rick and Morty, Waldron has been high demand in the TV world. He serves as creator on two upcoming shows — Starz’s wrestling series Heels, and USA’s crime drama Florida Man. He has proven himself adept working within multiple genres, which should serve him well, as the Doctor Strange sequel will take on more of a horror vibe than previous MCU entries. Disney is slated to release In the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021.

Waldron is represented by LBI Entertainment, and Marvel had no comment regarding the latest Strange news, which was scooped by the Hollywood Reporter. For more on Raimi’s hiring, click here.