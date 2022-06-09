Collider has partnered with Disney once again to unveil some new information on the upcoming home release of the MCU's latest smash hit, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans will be able to pick up the film from any major digital platform starting on June 22, but for collectors and those that prefer physical copies, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD will be on store shelves on July 26. With a physical purchase comes a cavalcade of extra content including new featurettes that explain the making of the Multiverse, new deleted scenes, and an audio commentary featuring director Sam Raimi.

Occurring immediately after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness sees the titular Stephen Strange grappling with the multiversal consequences of actions in the previous films when he meets up with teenager America Chavez, who possesses the power to cross dimensions. Seeking answers, he teams up with an old friend and current Sorcerer Supreme Wong and seeks the aid of Wanda Maximoff, fresh off of the events of WandaVision, in order to travel the multiverse. Infused with classic macabre Raimi goodness and mind-bending imagery, the film was yet another success in the MCU canon, albeit one that deserved a watch more for Raimi's work and the fun of it all than its role in the larger continuity. As per usual for the MCU, it also made bank at the box office to the tune of over $800 million worldwide.

Raimi's direction proved to be a highlight of the film for many fans and thus one of the featurettes, titled "Method to the Madness," interviews employees and crew around the film about why they love the director and how the Multiverse of Madness fits into his style so well. The movie felt like a match made in heaven for Raimi, whose past work includes not only the macabre in films like Evil Dead, but also some classic superhero flicks in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy. There's also a general making-of featurette and a short detailing the comic origins of America Chavez and going behind the scenes with her actress Xochitl Gomez.

The Multiverse of Madness sees Gomez joined by Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams along with several other surprises as the film unfolds. Michael Waldron penned the film, which releases on major digital platforms and on Disney+ on June 22. The 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions arrive next month, but for now, you can check out the full list of bonus features, as well as the stunning Target exclusive artwork, below:

Bonus Features

Featurettes:

Method to the Madness - Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

- Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi. Introducing America Chavez - In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

- In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU. Constructing the Multiverse - Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers:

Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes:

A Great Team - A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.

- A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity. Pizza Poppa - Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.

- Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends. It's Not Permanent - Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Audio Commentary:

View the film with audio commentary by Sam Raimi, Richie Palmer, and Michael Waldron.

Here's the Multiverse of Madness 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD artwork: