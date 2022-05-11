Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Charlize Theron has posted some new photos from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that completely spoil her post-credit scene cameo. The images show Theron in her full Clea costume, highlighting the mystical makeup used to bring the Sorceress Supreme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on a journey through multiple dimensions, leading to many memorable cameos and character introductions. However, once the dust settles and Stephen is back to his Earth-616 regular life, the MCU surprises fans one last time by featuring Theron as Clea, the Sorceress Supreme of the Dark Dimension. In the post-credit scene, Clea asks Stephen for help since her dimension suffers from the consequences of the Master of Mystic Art's multiversal travels. So, the post-credit scene not only teases the sequel adventure to Multiverse of Madness but also presents the powerful sorceress who can replace Stephen in the future if Cumberbatch ever gets tired of the MCU.

On her personal Instagram account, Theron published a close-up of her face in Clea’s makeup, with a second picture showing her by the side of Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange. The photo's caption reads “Meet Clea” to ensure everyone knows she’s indeed playing the fan-favorite Marvel character. With Theron's cameo out there, fans can go ahead and start diving into theories about the next highly-anticipated Strange sequel.

RELATED:‌ Who Are The Illuminati in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen must explore multiple dimensions to prevent a powerful villain from conquering the entire universe. The key to saving the Multiverse is Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. The sequel also sees the return of Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available in theaters. Check out Theron’s post down below.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Justice for Pizza Poppa: ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Working Class Hero Reveals the Real Villain of the MCU

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1329 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe