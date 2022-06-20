Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced the world to a brand-new working-class hero in the form of Pizza Poppa played by the beloved Bruce Campbell and now Collider has a new exclusive deleted scene that brings more of the pizza ball-slinging entrepreneur to screens. However, if you're also calling for justice for the poor unfortunate street vendor, you won't find it here. Instead, the clip shows Pizza Poppa pinning Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as a petty pilferer beyond his patented pizza balls. The scene is one of several that will be featured as part of the home release of the film which will be available digitally on all major platforms on June 22 and physically on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26. The film will also be on Disney+ on June 22, though without the extra features.

Titled "It's Not Permanent" the scene picks up right where Strange and Pizza Poppa cross paths. Rather than a quick altercation that turns to violence after Strange curses him to squirt mustard in his eyes and punch himself for three weeks, there's a build-up to the eventual pummeling of the Poppa. Strange steps in to defend America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from Pizza Poppa's demand for payment. Given that Earth-838's Doctor Strange is dead though, Pizza Poppa comes to the conclusion that Strange is more than just a thief of pizza balls - he's a thief of identity. Upon feeling Strange's cape cloak, he notices how authentic it seems and accuses the sorcerer of stealing the cloak from The Strange Museum, Earth-838's memorial to their late superhero.

It's only then that Pizza Poppa, in the name of justice, utters the schlocky action movie line of "You're a taker. Why don't you take some mustard, huh?" and tries to take down the villainous Strange with his trusty mustard bottle. Of course, the outcome is still the same with Strange putting the poor Poppa in a world of hurt while he and America make off with his food. It's understandable why the scene got cut—it's snappier seeing Campbell more quickly getting pummeled—but it's also fun watching the misunderstanding and more torturous for Pizza Poppa now that he knows for certain a dead man cursed him.

Image via Marvel

The encounter with Campbell's Pizza Poppa is only one such stop on Strange's multiversal journey which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams. Sam Raimi, Campbell's old pal from Evil Dead and so many cameos, came in to direct the film, bringing his signature directing flair, and Campbell tormenting style, to the MCU. Multiverse of Madness sees Strange facing the consequences of his multiverse-disrupting actions and has him team up with allies old and new to take on a new multiversal threat.

"It's Not Permanent" is one of three deleted scenes included in the home release and one of the two to feature Pizza Poppa. Alongside the deleted scenes are three featurettes including a making-of featurette titled "Method to the Madness," a short centered on Gomez and the origins of America Chavez called "Introducing America Chavez," and "Constructing the Multiverse" which brings in writer Michael Waldron to discuss the construction of the story. There's also a gag reel highlighting the various on-set mishaps in Multiverse of Madness as well as audio commentary featuring Raimi and Waldron with Richie Palmer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to digital platforms with all the special features and deleted scenes attached, and to Disney+ without, on June 22, before arriving physically July 26th. Check out the exclusive deleted scene below and get a full look at the special features:

Bonus Features

Method to the Madness - Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

- Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi. Introducing America Chavez - In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

- In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character's unique power presents for the future of the MCU. Constructing the Multiverse - Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bloopers

Gag Reel - Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Deleted Scenes

A Great Team - A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity.

- A journalist questions Doctor Strange's integrity. Pizza Poppa - Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends.

- Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange's spell ends. It's Not Permanent - Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.