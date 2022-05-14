[Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.]You can now take a bit of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness home with you with a brand new Hot Toys figure. Looking exactly like Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange, the figure is a nod to the sorcerer himself in a new Movie Masterpiece 1/6 scale figure that has an uncanny likeness to the actor. The figure has a "developed hand-painted head sculpt and a meticulously tailored screen accurate recreation of his layered costume."

But the figure isn't just of Stephen Strange. It also includes some important aspects of his character like the Cloak of Levitation with a blue patch, as well as Stephen's own version of the Book of Vishanti. The figure also includes a pair of handcuffs, his sling rings, the Eye of Agamotto, a selection of interchangeable mystic arts effects, and much more!

That's not all though. In addition to all of his mystic arts features, he also has a brand new...well...you might want to beware of spoilers because the figure will also include some other head sculpts that include a mysterious new feature of Stephen Strange that we'll definitely see explored in future movies.

RELATED: Every Damned Spoiler for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

The second head sculpt includes Doctor Strange's new third eye, which we briefly see in the movie in an alternate universe where Stephen is fighting a version of himself that destroyed his entire world and has the third eye. How our Earth-616 Stephen got the third eye remains to be seen. Maybe it was during his battle with the other Strange where the two fought with music notes, or maybe it is something else he learned while working with the Darkhold briefly, but right now, we're not sure why he has it.

The figure already including the third eye though? That's exciting for collectors of Hot Toys. The film has quite a few moments that could be fun to include in a collection, and this figure gives you the option to stage your figure with some of them, especially with Stephen having the Book of Vishanti with him. The book is known as one that can give its reader the power to have any spell they need. It doesn't work out well for Stephen in the movie as he's facing off against the Scarlet Witch, but it's still an interesting addition to his figure.

You can now pre-order the Doctor Strange Hot Toys figure from SideShow.com and what a way to celebrate the Sam Raimi film!

'Angelyne' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (383 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe