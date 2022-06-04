It’s hard to believe that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been in theaters for a month. In that short amount of time Hot Toys have slowly been rolling out their line of figures for Marvel Studio’s first horror film. This includes both Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch’s updated costumes as seen in this ghastly sequel. However, this time Hot Toys has outdone themselves as they have just announced their Dead Strange figure.

The new ⅙ scale figure depicts the final act of the film where Doctor Strange dreamwalks into and possesses the dead corpse of his variant Defender Strange to fight off Scarlet Witch on top of Mount Wundagore. This is one of the more unique Marvel pieces Hot Toys has ever done because of how hardcore director Sam Raimi went in the finale with all the horror. That epic final fight is captured in this figure with damaged muscle tissue, exposed skeleton parts, a decaying multilayered tunic, sculpted boots, and a distressed cape with sculpted Souls of the Damned heads.

However arguably the best thing that comes with this figure is the Souls of the Damned accessory with articulated arms that can attach to Dead Strange’s back. The painstaking detail on the entire figure is insane, but the Souls of the Damned is where this piece really shines. The way all the different skeletons overlap each other is just incredibly eerie and different texturing effects as well as shadowing work shown off here will make any horror fan salivate at the mouth. Finally, like most ⅙ scale Hot Toys figures, Dead Strange comes with multiple interchangeable hands and a dynamic figure display base to pose this walking corpse to your heart’s content.

Dead Strange encompasses everything that made Multiverse of Madness so memorable. Many horror fans were delighted by the fact that this film went full on Raimi in terms of its disturbing visuals and blood-soaked carnage. Whether it was Scarlet Witch mowing down a bunch of heroes from another universe or all the references to Evil Dead, it’s still hard to believe that Marvel allowed this film to get made. It’s simply a love letter to 80s horror. Dead Strange, the Darkhold, and the souls of the Damned is pure Evil Dead without using the name itself.

Because of that, this gorgeously horrific figure is a must own for any fan of the morbid macabre. It’s honestly one of the coolest figures Hot Toys has ever done with the decaying Benedict Cumberbatch head sculpt being worth the price of admission alone. Dead Strange is up for preorder now and goes for the frightening price of $385.

While fans anxiously wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to scare its way to Disney+, you can view Hot Toys’ preview images of Dead Strange down below. You can also preorder the figure on Sideshow Collectibles’ website.