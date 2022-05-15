Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to score big at the IMAX global box office. It maintains its hold on the top spot as it leads all titles. The total network weekend for the film currently sits at $9.7 million with it expected to hit $11.2 million.

The Domestic IMAX network contributes $5M for the weekend's $9.7 million income, bringing the domestic IMAX total to a sizable $26.6 million. The International markets produced the other $4.7 million, bringing the cumulative international box office to $22.2 million. This weekend brings the IMAX total global box office to $48.9 million, with the estimated total for the weekend set to bring the total to $50.4 million.

The opening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the superhero sequel pull in a healthy $33 million at the IMAX global box office, a new record for the month of May as well as making the film the 5th Highest Global IMAX opening ever for a Marvel title and being among the Top 10 IMAX Global Opening Weekend. The opening domestic box office for the film in IMAX was $18 million and $15 million internationally. While still maintaining the top spot at the box office, these numbers mean the film's income dropped around 66% between its opening and this weekend, which is among the biggest second week declines the MCU has seen, joining the second-week declines of recent MCU films such as the extremely popular Spider-Man: No Way Home (67.5%) and Black Widow (67.8%). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the directorial return of Sam Raimi to a superhero film with it being his first film in the genre since 2007's Spider-Man 3, and the film definitely featured his signature unsettling imagery that fans of come all too familiar with in his work.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'She-Hulk' Release Date Revealed by Disney+ UK

IMAX continues its success with the release of Shin Ultraman in Japan, which is doing strong numbers with an estimated weekend box office of $1.125M. This puts the film on track to be the 4th highest IMAX opening weekend for a local language title in Japan and the biggest IMAX live-action opening ever for a Japanese title. Other upcoming titles that will be opening in IMAX this year include Top Gun: Maverick, which will premiere on May 24, fellow MCU movies Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water, Jurassic World Dominion, and Lightyear.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available in IMAX theaters.

