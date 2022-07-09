While Thor: Love and Thunder just hit theaters, many Marvel fans still can’t get over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since the film debuted in theaters this past May, it has united both comic book and horror fans alike with its genre bending scares. Doctor Strange 2 has been on Disney+ for a couple of weeks now and is gearing up for its Blu-ray release later this month, but one of the best parts of Marvel Phase 4 has been the lengthy behind-the-scenes documentaries that have followed each new release. Now Marvel has announced the next documentary in the Marvel Studios’ Assembled series titled Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They dropped a new trailer for the documentary, and it’s now available to stream on Disney+.

The trailer takes us through what Marvel Fans have come to expect with these roughly hour long specials. We get teases of the various cast and crew interviews which include Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, and director Sam Raimi. However, this new behind-the-scenes documentary feels a little more special when compared to past releases for numerous reasons. The biggest being that this Marvel Studios’ Assembled is hosted by Pizza Poppa himself Bruce Campbell. The genre actor has been a long-time collaborator with Raimi since they worked together on the horror classic The Evil Dead in 1981. That film had a huge influence over the artistic style and tone of Multiverse of Madness.

Campbell also later cameoed in all three of Raimi’s Spider-Man films. Because of that, fans were very hopeful that the actor would play a role in the Doctor Strange sequel and his rendition of the now-iconic Pizza Poppa didn’t disappoint. Campbell’s amazing voice is perfect for a special like this and is sure to make a lot of fans really happy.

Image Via Disney

RELATED: Justice for Pizza Poppa: ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Working Class Hero Reveals the Real Villain of the MCU

The other reason why this behind-the-scenes documentary feels more significant is because Doctor Strange 2 had such a big genre departure when compared to the rest of the MCU. This was a full-blown PG-13 horror film with Scarlet Witch as its terrifying star and the brilliant artistic vision that genre fans have come to love from a Raimi production. These documentaries are already that kind of great bread and butter content that movie fans love with amazing insight on what went into each creative decision. Particularly listening to the filmmakers talk about our favorite superhero movies is just music to our ears.

The horror elements and the insanely committed as well as scary performance from Olsen’s Scarlet Witch only adds to this special’s must-watch quality. Raimi’s return to both Marvel and horror was such a highly twisted as well as fun time at the movies. That's wonderfully highlighted by this trailer which also teases that Marvel won’t be done with the multiverse anytime soon.

You can watch the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness down below. Both the documentary and Multiverse of Madness are now streaming on Disney+: