In a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for Colliders Ladies Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez sat down with us to talk a little bit about her experience of being on set of one of 2022’s biggest movies. In the story, she plays America Chavez, a girl who can jump between universes and has been doing it for most of her life after an incident that separated her from her mothers.

America is the first major role taken on by Gomez, who previously starred in the Netflix feel-good comedy The Baby-Sitters Club. During the interview, Gomez talked about how humbling being in a huge blockbuster felt, and she also revealed that mega-stars like Patrick Stewart (X-Men franchise) were very welcoming while giving her precious advice for the coming years:

"Patrick Stewart gave me great advice, and it's something that I will like carry on with me because it was just something that I know I needed when I first came in… He was like, you know, just make sure to pay it forward, and you know, be very welcoming to newer people…his main thing was that like, sometimes you never know, the person who's in front of you might be the hugest star, and you don't even know it. And I'm like, yeah, I mean, it's always important to just be kind to everyone and, you know, treat everyone with kindness and respect people. And it just really hit me that it was like, yeah, whoever is coming into this and joining it, I really, I want to make sure that I reach out and let them know that I'm, you want to grab coffee? I'm, I'm available."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it features Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elisabeth Olsen) trying to come to terms with the fact that the doors to alternative realities have been opened and that changes the entire game. The movie grossed over $950 million worldwide, and currently sits at #2 on the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year. It was directed by Marvel veteran filmmaker Sam Raimi (Spider-Man original trilogy).

Even though the movie shifted the landscape of the next Marvel installments and brought a major change to how we perceive Stephen Strange in the future, Doctor Strange 3 hasn’t been officially announced by Marvel Studios. Considering that it took six years for us to see the second outing of the mystical hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it could be a while before we see his next solo adventure.

You can stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+ now.

