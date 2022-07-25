During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, we got to interview star Bruce Campbell, who revealed his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness character, Pizza Poppa, is actually more important for the MCU than we first thought. Speaking with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Campbell revealed Pizza Poppa is more than a vendor and has actually saved Stephen Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) life for a bigger reason.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Steven gets entangled with Pizza Poppa after America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) inadvertently steals a pizza ball. Since Stephen is a prick, he doesn’t try to compensate Pizza Poppa. Instead, Stephen curses the working class hero, forcing him to punch himself in the face for three weeks. Pizza Poppa shows up again in a mid-credits scene where he swears to get revenge on Stephen. And as Campbell just revealed, Doctor Strange might have inadvertently angered a powerful multiversal being. In Campbell’s words:

"I can't talk about a lot of it. But if you think he's just the pizza guy, you are so gravely mistaken. Okay? It's a character that's a special interloper. He's an interloper between universes. There was a reason why he delayed Doctor Strange for about 45 seconds, did he not? He delayed him. He did not go further down the street. You can put into it whatever you want. I know for a fact he saved Doctor Strange's life for a reason. So he's put there for a reason. And it's not because he's a pizza vendor. He's not just going to be what I call P Squared."

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Justice for Pizza Poppa: ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Working Class Hero Reveals the Real Villain of the MCU

There you go, Pizza Poppa delayed Stephen on purpose, an action that saved the wizard’s life. And with Marvel Studios announcing they are working on “The Multiversal Saga,” it looks like Pizza Poppa might be part of a greater plan to lead all the superheroes where they need to be.

While Campbell is being secretive about Pizza Poppa’s true nature, he gave us another piece of the puzzle when we asked if his character was always selling the same food in different universes. As it turns out, the Pizza Poppa persona was a cover, hiding Campbell's character’s actual job. As the star tells it:

“It has nothing to do with his job. My role in the multiverse is way beyond being a pizza vendor. I mean, you're only going to realize this, like when I talk to you again in five years. Your mind will be blown at what they do with what was formerly known as the Pizza Poppa.”

Could Campbell be The One Above All? An agent of Kang the Conqueror? Or maybe it’s time for us to reignite all those Mephisto rumors. We’ll apparently learn the truth in five years. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available on Disney+ and it’s coming to Blu-ray on July 26. Check out our full interview with Campbell below:

Find out more about what happened during Marvel Studio's Hall H panel: