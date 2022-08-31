Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans.

Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for understanding the Marvel multiverse, the creators are revealing information that keeps the fans musing…what if? In a recent chat with Empire magazine, writer Michael Waldron, who is currently working on Loki Season 2, revealed that he originally wrote a post-credit scene that included Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic.

Ever since Disney acquired Fox, fans have been waiting impatiently to see Reed Richards and the rest of The Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their prayers were answered by the studio when they cast John Krasinski in the Doctor Strange sequel. Waldron revealed that he “always wanted Reed Richards in this thing,” further revealing that writing Mr. Fantastic was a dream come true for him. The writer wanted to add the character to the movie so bad that he wrote him in a post-credit scene, in the initial draft. He said,

“In my very first draft, I wrote a tag just for the hell of it, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by somebody in the Baxter Building, and a stretchy hand coming into frame to run it back.”

And who can blame Waldron? Krasinski’s cameo is as exciting for the fans as it was for him to write. Waldron reveals, “Reed is probably my favorite Marvel Comics character, so I was always gunning to get him in here somewhere.” In Multiverse of Madness, Reed Richards is part of the earth 838 Illuminati that also features Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). This group of the universe’s most powerful heroes tries to stop Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) who is possessed by the earth 616’s Scarlett Witch, but fizzles out pretty soon in front of her might and madness to find her children.

Richards also at one point tries to sympathize with Wanda telling her of his own kids but then is quickly shredded into ribbons. As for Wanda, the writer teases that towards the end of the movie, “She’s removing herself from the board… For now? Forever? We’ll see.” Further adding, “I’d like to see her again…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming on Disney+.