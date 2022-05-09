If you were one of the countless MCU fans who flocked to theaters over the weekend to dive headfirst into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you may have also had your mind blown by the film’s score. At every twist, turn, and character revelation, the film’s music, which was composed by the legendary Danny Elfman, kept audiences just as enthralled as the storyline and characters themselves. And now, via Mondo, you can impress your friends by owning the soundtrack’s vinyl pressing. With pre-orders set to begin on Wednesday, May 11, you’ll be spinning into the multiverse in no time at all.

Along with Elfman’s soaring notes, buyers will be treated to some incredible cover art designed by Florian Bertmer. The front cover sports a vividly colorful image of Doctor Strange deep in thought, conjuring ways into other realities and universes. Circling him are symbols, shapes, and scripts bending to the sorcerer’s every command. If you’re able to rip your eyes away from the cover, you’ll be treated to equally eye-gripping pressings themselves. Both discs are rocking the multiverse-bending-ink-blot art that’s been covering posters, images, and the credits sequence from the film. While it looks amazing in its packaging, we can’t imagine how much cooler it will look spinning on a record player.

Diving together through multiple realities for over three decades, the latest musical and film team-up between composer Elfman and director, Sam Raimi, left moviegoers with a slew of unforgettable scenes set to just the right notes. Fans of Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy will remember the intense musical moments which were expertly crafted by Elfman and allowed the film to launch itself to the next level. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, not only does each new universe have its own look, but through Elfman’s compositions, they’re each given their own unique sound, further bringing the on-screen magic to life.

Along with his longtime collaboration with Raimi, Elfman has lent his talents to a slew of other legendary movie soundtracks. Many will recognize his musical musings in almost all of Tim Burton’s filmography including Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman (1989), Mars Attacks, and a boatload of others. Using a combination of contemporary, new wave, and classical techniques, Elfman produces the perfect sounds that combine both the new and the old into one gigantic wall of breakdowns and builds.

Check out the artwork for Mondo’s release of Elfman’s score for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below and get ready to toss in your preorder at Mondo on May 11.

