This Friday, Marvel Studios will release the follow-up to 2016’s Doctor Strange with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by director Sam Raimi. In addition to full trailers, Marvel marketing has been pumping out action packed teasers and TV spots over the past few weeks– yet one of the sequel’s major characters remains shrouded in mystery. Actress Xochitl Gomez will be making her MCU debut in Multiverse of Madness as the Marvel comics hero, America Chavez. She can be frequently glimpsed in the footage that has been made public so far, and she features prominently in some promotional images for the film. Despite this, much of the focus has been trained on Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), though the number of different scenes and settings in which America can be spotted suggests that she will be spending a significant portion of the runtime as a member of the main crew, along with Wong (Benedict Wong) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

Marvel Studios makes a habit of giving new additions to their ever expanding lineup a special spotlight in the run-up to their appearance, but aside from a midair punch with a suspicious cutaway, America is mostly a wallflower. So what gives? It could be that America Chavez is a relatively new hero in the grand scheme of things, having only been created 11 years ago, compared to the decades-long history of her on-screen compatriots. What is more likely, however, is that America is so integral to the plot of Multiverse of Madness that Marvel Studios simply can’t show us too much for fear of spoilers. Some basic knowledge of her comics background may be able to shed light on her role in Multiverse of Madness, as well as her potential future in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

America Chavez was created in 2011 by Joe Casey and Nick Dragotta for their limited series Vengeance. As a member of a new iteration of the Teen Brigade, America supported the big league superheroes from behind the scenes and fought against the Young Masters of Evil when they attempted to assassinate a string of supervillains. With her superhuman strength, endurance, durability, and flight ability, America served as the powerhouse of the young team. She can move at the speed of light and has been known to punch enemies into tiny little star fragments. What’s really special about America is that she can punch open star-shaped portals to other realities and travel through them. Others are able to use these portals, making America a multiversal traversal tool. Whether she uses these portals to get to their mission objectives, or as a quick getaway, she provides an invaluable strategy to any superhero team. She is also able to use these portals offensively, as a kind of interdimensional buzzsaw.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by all appearances living up to its title, America will be really busy. The lack of a promotional highlight on America Chavez may very well be due to Marvel Studios wanting to keep her star portals a surprise. America is probably helping Doctor Strange hop between worlds in the multiverse as he tries to fix whatever cosmic mess is unfolding in this outing, and such a visual effect may be best saved for the theater experience. But why would Strange even need someone like Chavez? Doctor Strange may draw his sorcerer’s powers from the energies of the multiverse, but it’s another matter entirely to travel the multiverse itself. That this power is packaged in a jean-jacketed teenager Strange has never met is sure to lend itself to some lighter moments. How their paths cross remain to be seen, but it's clear that America's abilities are what's allowing Strange to travel the multiverse in the new movie.

America’s backstory is a bit of a contentious point among comic readers, as her origins have been retconned in recent issues. Originally, America hailed from a reality beyond time known as the Utopian Parallel, a realm overseen by an entity called the Demiurge who granted her superpowers. After losing both of her mothers, she left home and roamed the multiverse as a vigilante, working under the name Miss America, a title that hasn’t been used in the Marvel continuity since the 1950s. In May of 2021, America Chavez: Made in the USA by Kalinda Vasquez and Carlos Gomez revealed her upbringing in an alien universe as a very vivid coping mechanism. Instead, America was raised by her scientist mothers on a fantastical private island called Utopian Parallel as they searched for a cure for the Edges Syndrome disease - a genetic illness that America and her sister Catalina had inherited. Her powers surfaced as a result of her illness going into remission, and when America’s parents refused to let her be experimented on by the research heads of the island, they were killed and, unable to rescue her sister, America escaped via star portal. While the reworking of America’s background and powers appears to be grounded in a way that suits the current MCU, it remains to be seen which version will be adapted -- that is, if the creatives behind the film don’t just introduce something altogether unique.

After her stint with the Teen Brigade, America left the group and in Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie’s Young Avengers helped form the titular team, assisting the teen heroes with star portals and combat prowess as they adventured through the universe. Curiously, several members of the Young Avengers have already appeared in the MCU in one form or another: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, Kid Loki (Jack Veal) in Loki, Patriot (Elijah Richardson) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) and Speed (Jett Klyne) in WandaVision. With Wiccan and Speed returning in Multiverse of Madness trailers, and with Kathryn Newton taking on the role of Cassie Lang (otherwise known as the hero Stature) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it seems highly probable that momentum is gaining for a Young Avengers outing in the MCU. With America running alongside the likes of Doctor Strange in the midst of a multiversal crisis, it certainly feels like Marvel Studios is setting the stage for a future teen venture.

During the 2015 Secret Wars storyline by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić, America proved vital in surviving the collapsing multiverse with her abilities, and she served as a member of the all-female A-Force team. Moving around between teams such as the Ultimates and the West Coast Avengers, America has proven to be a welcome addition to the mainstay pantheon of Marvel heroes over the past decade. Notably, America Chavez is the first Latin-American LGBTQ+ character to lead her own ongoing series, America by Gabby Rivera and McKelvie, and hopefully America’s inclusion in the MCU will bring additional representation to the screen.

It's a safe bet to say that what has so far been shown of the next Doctor Strange film barely scratches the surface of what's in store. America Chavez is bound to play a big role in what awaits, so pick up one of her titles and get hyped to see her punch a giant glowing star portal right out of your movie theater screen on May 6th.

