They also talk about filming the opening action scene and what would surprise MCU fans to learn about making a Marvel movie.

With director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opening in theaters around the world this weekend, I recently got to speak with Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) about making the highly anticipated sequel. During the brief but fun interview, they talked about what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of an MCU movie, what it was like filming the opening action sequence, how America Chavez’s powers compare to the comics, what it was like working with Sam Raimi, and when Wong realized fans loved his character.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Sam Raimi on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and His Much Longer First Cut

Check out what Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez

What was it like filming the opening sequence of the film?

What would surprise Marvel fans to learn about making an MCU movie?

Eventually the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are joining the MCU. Are they looking forward to interacting with any of them?

How does America Chavez’s powers in the movie compare to her powers in the comics?

When did Wong realize fans loved his character?

What’s a day or two they will always remember about working with Sam Raimi?

Image via Marvel Studios

Here's the official synopsis for Doctor Strange 2:

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Shows Sam Raimi at His Best and the Limitations of the MCU | Review

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Steve Weintraub (9815 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe