Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally hits theaters this week, and fans will be able to experience the full potential of the Marvel multiverse. The film sees Benedict Cumberbatch return as our favorite sorcerer as he goes on a multiversal adventure with Wong, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and multiversal variants. Does this Marvel movie have any after-credits scenes, and if so, how many? We break it all down, spoiler-free, of course.

The film features two scenes after the end of the story. The first scene is a mid-credits stinger setting up more of what to expect from Doctor Strange in the future. It also follows up on events near the film's end. This scene will likely lead into Doctor Strange 3 or whenever we see Cumberbatch don the Cloak of Levitation once more. The mid-credits scene takes place right after the stylized credits like most Marvel teases.

After all the credits roll, the second scene is an excellent callback to a moment earlier in the film. It’s a fun wink and nod to audiences but holds no consequence on the story as a whole. Doctor Strange 2 continues the trend we’ve come to expect from Marvel and their post-credit scenes. The first will usually tease a future installment, while the second is a fun Easter egg or callback for fans.

The highly-anticipated film has already premiered, and the first audiences have had a chance to see the movie. We managed to round-up reactions from critics and audiences who managed to get a first look at the universe-shattering film. Click here to read all of their thoughts on Multiverse of Madness. There are plenty of opinions on Marvel’s latest film, and it can be maddening trying to make sense of it all. If you would like to read our spoiler-free review of the Doctor Strange sequel, click here.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead franchise) and shows us the Marvel universe(s) in a way we’ve never seen before. The events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home come into play when Strange must fight to save all of reality from being destroyed. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez).

Raimi’s horror roots manage to bring a unique style and feel to this Doctor Strange film. On top of that, we learn of the multiverse and how real the dangers of a multiversal collapse. Traveling through the multiverse is a challenging endeavor, and only a few are able to fight against this threat, which leads to the Sorcerer Supreme (and Doctor Strange) to try and maintain order. The Avengers protect the Earth, the Guardians of the Galaxy fight for the stars, and the Sorcerers of Kamar-Taj fight against supernatural threats.

Will Strange and his friends be able to save their universe as well as the entire multiverse? Find out when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters on May 6.

