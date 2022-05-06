Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a film that takes full advantage of Marvel’s history. We see references to their television programs, movies, comics, and animation. Yet, one of their most significant moments was introducing a familiar face. Charles Xavier makes his MCU debut, and it truly is a special moment for him to be our first mutant in the franchise. However, while Patrick Stewart is back in the role of Professor X, what version of the character is he playing? We explain everything you need to know about this new variant of Charles Xavier in Multiverse of Madness.

Read more about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Shows Sam Raimi at His Best and the Limitations of the MCU | Review

Who Is Gargantos, ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Giant Squid Monster?

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: First Reactions Call It Macabre, Weird, and a Full-On Spectacle

Who Is Captain Carter, the Superhero Cameo In the New 'Doctor Strange 2'?

Is Doctor Strange 2's Professor Xavier From the X-Men Film Universe?

Image via Marvel

Let’s start at the very beginning. We first see Patrick Stewart as Xavier in X-Men (2000). Charles is the founder and leader of the X-Men. A team of mutants who fight for equality for mutant-kind. Charles builds Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, and through the institution, he helps children master their mutant powers.

Throughout the X-Men film series, we see Charles meet his younger self (James McAvoy) in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Stewart makes his final appearance in Logan. After the end of the X-Men series, Stewart claimed to have retired this version of Xavier. Many fans will dismiss this version of Charles because of his death in Logan. However, after the events of Days of Future Past, we know that alternate timelines exist.

It’s unlikely that Stewart is playing this version of Charles Xavier, but anything is possible in the multiverse. The Charles on the Illuminati can be from an alternate version of that universe. With that said, the X-Men films rarely dealt with the magical side of the Marvel Universe, so him joining the Illuminati would be shocking.

Related:The 'Doctor Strange' Movies the World Never Got to See

Is Doctor Strange 2's Professor Xavier From X-Men: The Animated Series?

Image via Disney+

The next possible explanation is that Charles Xavier is from the 1992 X-Men animated series. Much like in the X-Men films, Xavier builds the school, leads X-Men, and is one of the world's most brilliant minds. This show is a favorite among X-fans because the characters are fun, the stories are ripped right from the comics, and it has one of the best theme songs of all time.

However, what makes this version of Professor X different is the larger Marvel universe. The animated X-Men series would feature crossovers with the 1994 Spider-Man series and had appearances from characters like Captain America. On top of that, Stewart’s character bore many similarities to this interpretation of Xavier.

When we first meet Xavier in Multiverse of Madness, we get a hint of the X-Men theme music playing as the camera pans towards him. He’s also sitting in the same floating chair instead of the standard wheelchair we’ve seen in the live-action films. However, there’s one significant difference between the Earth 838 and the X-Men animated series.

As previously mentioned, The X-Men teamed up with Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. We know from the show What If…? that Peggy Carter received the super-soldier serum, becoming Captain Carter just before getting frozen and waking up in 2011. In the universe where Captain Carter exists, Captain America typically doesn’t. With Xavier being one of the members of the Illuminati alongside Captain Carter, we can rule out the X-Men animated series as his place of origin.

Related:Is Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' A Horror Film That Will Scare Me?

Is Doctor Strange 2's Professor Xavier a Variant?

Image via Marvel Studios

While both the animated series and X-Men films are clear inspirations, Earth 838’s Xavier is most likely a new character interpretation. Seeing Patrick Stewart play a version of Charles Xavier that is a blend of the character's most beloved and iconic takes made for an extraordinary moment.

Marvel loves to make references to the comics whenever possible, so getting Stewart back was an easy call. Professor Xavier is the most critical mutant in the Marvel universe, and making his first appearance in Multiverse of Madness is truly special.

Will Patrick Stewart Return As Charles Xavier in the MCU?

We don’t have any confirmation on if Stewart will return as the Earth-616 Professor Xavier. However, this does open the door to mutants entering the MCU. After Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, anything is possible.

When we see the official appearance of Charles Xavier and his team of mutants on Earth 616, we suspect that new actors will fill the roles. We’ve seen actors from older franchises return in cameos and supporting roles, but none have stuck around as the MCU’s version of the character. History has shown that they are more of a wink and nod to viewers.

'Doctor Strange 2': How Many Post-Credit Scenes Does 'Multiverse of Madness' Have?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Michael Thomas (36 Articles Published) Michael Thomas is a Contributor for Collider, the podcast host for Mike and John at the Movies, and a podcast producer for The Amateur Otaku Podcast. Located in Milwaukee, WI, Michael is a devoted fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers. He loves the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and is an avid movie watcher, with Goodfellas being his favorite. Mike is also a guitarist who plays both electric and acoustic as well as the bass. He is a video creator who covers various topics such as movie reviews and video essays on his youtube channel. Mike is a foodie who considers himself a custard and cheese curd connoisseur. More From Michael Thomas

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe