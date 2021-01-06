There has been no official word on the possibility of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness getting a new release date, but recent comments from Elizabeth Olsen about filming for the MCU sequel are grabbing our attention today. Filming on Doctor Strange 2 has been ongoing since November 2020 in the UK. Olsen, as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, is set to join forces with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch for the new movie directed by Sam Raimi.

During her Tuesday evening appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Olsen revealed filming on Doctor Strange 2 was currently delayed due to the latest wave of lockdowns happening across the UK in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Doctor Strange 2 star shared with Kimmel, "I'm in London. [...] It's the second lockdown I've experienced in three months," and went on to reveal the public's response to the government-mandated lockdown is not exactly the ideal response.

Doctor Strange 2 is no, er, stranger to delays of all sorts over the last year. Originally set for release in May 2021, the movie was then pushed to November 2021 before finally getting the bump to March 2022. the COVID-19 pandemic has led to repeat filming delays which have contributed to the movie's push further and further back on the calendar. Filming on Doctor Strange 2 was once expected to start in May/June 2020 but was eventually delayed to late last year. Now, Olsen's recent Kimmel comments indicate that there have been two delays since filming officially began (this current delay included) in accordance with the UK's lockdown procedures.

It wouldn't be entirely surprising if Doctor Strange 2 were to get a new release date. Sure, 2022 is a far ways away. There is no immediate concern that the filming delays happening now would affect a movie scheduled for release two years in the future. However, if 2020 has shown us anything, it's that Marvel Studios has grown increasingly comfortable with pushing a release date for one of its movies if the current climate around the global pandemic indicates a threat to movie theater attendance.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled for release on March 25, 2022. Watch Olsen give an update on the Doctor Strange sequel below and unveil the first clip from WandaVision below. For more, check out the current schedule for the MCU's Phase 4.

