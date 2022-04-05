With only one month to go before it arrives in theaters, the runtime for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally surfaced online. A listing on Fandango reveals that the Benedict Cumberbatch-led superhero film will be two hours and six minutes. Announced on Saturday, tickets for the highly-anticipated Multiverse extravaganza will be on sale on April 6, at 9 a.m. EST.

Although the blockbuster sequel will be a major turning point in the MCU compared to its predecessor, 2016's Doctor Strange is only ten minutes shorter. Moreover, the two-hour and six-minute runtime make it the shortest Marvel Studios film since Captain Marvel​​​​​​. The first MCU film to dip its toes into the multiverse was last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which clocked in at two and a half hours.

Marvel Studios' first theatrical release this year, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, while Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprise their roles from 2016 film. Multiverse of Madness will introduce audiences to Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, a young superhero with the power to open portals to different realities, an ability that will surely come into play in the self-proclaimed multiverse film.

The plot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been kept under lock and key, aside from what can be seen in its trailers. But the official synopsis does confirm the film will be traveling to alternate realities:

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Behind the scenes, horror maestro Sam Raimi directs a screenplay by Loki scribe Michael Waldron. Raimi takes over directorial duties after Scott Derrickson departed the project a few years after helming the first film. Of course, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige serves as a producer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in U.S. cinemas on May 6.

