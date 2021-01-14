With the release of WandaVision right around the corner, Elizabeth Olsen took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night! We covered quite a bit of her journey in Hollywood thus far, like how Martha Marcy May Marlene changed the game for her and how she scored her first blockbuster opportunities, but Olsen also took a moment to discuss one highly anticipated upcoming project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

After comparing how much of the script she received for Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, I asked her what that situation was like in that department on the Doctor Strange sequel. Was she given her parts of the movie or the full script? Turns out, it’s more of an evolving process than you might expect:

“We always are changing, right? Because we’re always giving notes and they are very kind to welcome opinions and thoughts, and so it’s always an evolution even while you’re filming. We definitely have a script, but when I was told I would be in it, I had no idea what it was gonna be. I just knew I was gonna be in Doctor Strange 2. And it wasn’t only until before we even went back to finish WandaVision during the pandemic that I found out what I am doing in Doctor Strange 2. [Laughs] But it’s kind of nice to not know! You just kind of trust everyone and then you bring your experience of the character to it and people welcome changes once you become more involved.”

As a massive Evil Dead fan, I had to squeeze in one more Doctor Strange 2 question; will we see Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead touch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Based on Olsen’s reply, it sounds like we might!

“He’s an incredible person to work with. He’s just such a unique human and I just think it’s fun getting to work with someone with such specific goals. And I love his use of camera and it’s definitely a use of camera that I’m not used to at all. So I guess that might answer your question!”

I might be taking Olsen’s tease a little too far, but what I’d give to see a Drafter POV-style shot in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! But one way or the other, hopes are high for his return to the Marvel film realm and for Raimi bringing his style to the Marvel Cinematic for the very first time. (Although maybe Raimi’s Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3 will be considered MCU films after the release of Spider-Man 3 with Tom Holland?)

We’ll have to wait until March 25, 2022 to see Olsen in action in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the first two episodes of WandaVision are set to hit Disney+ on Friday, January 15th and they’re a delightfully unique addition to the MCU. If you’re looking for more from Olsen on her experience working with Marvel, stay tuned. We’ll have more clips and her full episode of Collider Ladies Night for you soon.

