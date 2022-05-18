[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.]Star Anson Mount shared a stunt video from one of the wackiest moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the combat scene where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) fights the Illuminati. After showing up as the hero Black Bolt for ABC’s failed TV show Inhumans, Mount returned to the role for a memorable cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, unfortunately, he didn’t last long after facing Wanda.

On Twitter, Mount shared a video from the first rehearsal for his superhero landing as Black Bolt, the King of the Inhumans who can fly, has super strength, and can shatter the entire planet with a scream. In the movie, Mount uses a comic book accurate version of Black Bolt’s uniform, showing up as one of the mightiest heroes of a different version of Earth.

While the Inhumans are not part of the MCU’s main timeline, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels to the alternate Earth-838, which is ruled by a powerful group of heroes called the Illuminati. Black Bolt is one of the members of the Illuminati, Earth-838’s last defense against villains such as the Scarlett Witch. Other surprising members of Earth-838’s Illuminati were Patrick Stweart’s Professor X and John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic.

Mount’s rehearsal video depicts the moment where Black Bolt and the other members of the Illuminati face Wanda, hoping to stop her quest for conquering the entire Multiverse. However, in a mind-blowing scene, Wanda wipes the floor with every Illuminati. So, Mount’s MCU adventure was short-lived, but that doesn’t stop him from returning as another Variant of the Inhuman King. We sure hope so, since the Inhumans are a beloved super group from Marvel Comics waiting to be included in the central cinematic universe.

Image via ABC

RELATED:‌ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Illuminati Explained: Who’s in the MCU Version of the Secret Society?

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen must explore multiple dimensions to prevent a powerful villain from conquering the entire universe. The key to saving the Multiverse is Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions. The sequel also sees the return of Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently available in theaters. Check out the behind-the-scenes video below.

Every Damned Spoiler for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1361 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe