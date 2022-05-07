Who dies in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? What is the Darkhold? Who exactly are the Illuminati again? We answer all your questions about the new entry into the MCU. From director Sam Raimi, Multiverse of Madness takes Doctor Strange on his weirdest and scariest journey yet. From collapsing universes to tragic deaths, there was a lot of story to cover. We’ve compiled a digest of all of our Doctor Strange coverage, starting with reviews of the movie, going through all the aspects of Doctor Strange that might need more exploration, and breaking down interviews with the creators and cast of the movie!

How to Watch Doctor Strange 2

If you haven’t gotten yourself to a movie theater to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’ve laid out all of the options for you. Whether it’s a standard theater, in 3D, in IMAX, through the Regal Premium Experience (RPX), or Dolby Cinema, there are endless ways to enter into the multiverse of madness, from big screen to very, very big screen.

Read About It

Our Spoiler-Free Review

Our senior movie editor, Ross Bonaime, gives his take and his grade for Doctor Strange. If you wandered onto this page not wanting to get spoiled, go read Ross’ review and come back here after you’ve seen the movie! Ross praises director Sam Raimi for his gifts as a director, referencing his previous films like Evil Dead and Drag Me to Hell, but dings the movie for leaning too much into fan service.

Our Spoiler-Filled Review

If you’re looking for a spoiler-filled deep-dive into Doctor Strange, look no further! Robert Taylor breaks down the plot of the movie, the highlights, and the pitfalls. For thoughts on those shocking deaths, the (expected) heel turn, and a healthy dose of criticism, look to this review!

All the Easter Eggs!

Every comic book movie is packed with references, callbacks, and teasers and obviously, Marvel is no different. While some are more obvious, like seeing Professor X or Reed Richards on screen, others are far more subtle. Did you notice Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, an early Disney creation that was replaced by Mickey Mouse due to a rights issue? No? Well, we did and we’re here to point them all out so you don’t need to go hunting for them.

Answering Your Burning Questions

If you still have questions after your first watch of Doctor Strange, we’ve got some of your answers! From the basic questions to clearing up who exactly lives and dies, here are 11 questions answered.

Is Doctor Strange 2 Actually Scary?

Image via Andrew Borrayo

With Sam Raimi helming Doctor Strange, it was an exciting notion for many that we might finally see some true horror injected into the MCU’s rather family-friendly movies. But, is it actually horror? Or is it Marvel’s sanitized version of horror? Can you bring your kids to the theater for this one? Probably not, but we talk about why that’s the case.

How Many Post-Credit Scenes Are There?

Marvel has really popularized the post-credit scene. Since the rise of the MCU, no one really feels safe leaving a theater when the credits start rolling for fear of missing an easter egg or a teaser of what is to come. Even indie flicks like The Green Knight had post-credit scenes. So, we let you know if you can leave as the movie ends, or if you have to stick with it until the theater lights turn on. (Can you guess which option is more likely?)

What Do the Post-Credit Scenes Hint To?

So you made it to the end of the movie, you’re out of the theater, and you’ve absorbed everything. But, who was that in the post-credit scene? If you’re scratching your head about that surprise cameo or about the health and well-being of one food cart entrepreneur, look no further.

Deciphering That Ending

After a wild two hours, where does Doctor Strange end up? Is Wanda actually dead at the end of this? What is happening with America and Wong? Who is Charlize Theron? For a general look at the ending of the movie, we’ve broken it all down for you.

What Comics Is Doctor Strange 2 Based On?

There was a lot to absorb in Doctor Strange, but some of it might not have been a big surprise for comic readers. It’s time to hit the books and look at which comics influenced Multiverse of Madness. From House of M to the 2015 run of Doctor Strange, dive into some comics to fill the post-MCU movie void!

When Does It Go on Disney+?

While we don’t have a hard date for when you can watch Doctor Strange travel through multiple universes from the comfort of your couch, we make an educated guess based on past experiences.

Who Is the Villain of Doctor Strange 2?

Is there really a villain in Doctor Strange 2? Is there just one? Far from the nebulous Dormammu of the first movie, we explain how the most powerful Avenger took a turn toward the dark side. On top of that, we look at the threats posed to Doctor Strange and America Chavez throughout the movie and how they tie in together.

How Does Magic Work in the MCU?

Back in the early days of the MCU, Thor explained to Jane that what she considers magic is just science to Asgardians. But is that still the case? We break down how this concept has changed since the introduction of sorcerers and witches, and whether Thor’s claim is still accurate.

What Is the Darkhold?

When you hear something is called “The Book of the Damned,” it doesn’t really sound like inspiring reading material. But what exactly is the Darkhold? If you need a refresher on what exactly the cursed tome is, we’ve got you covered. From the hands of Agatha Harkness to Stephen Strange’s, here is an explainer of the Darkhold.

What Happened to Wanda in WandaVision?

It’s been over a year since the end of WandaVision and given how impactful the series was to Doctor Strange 2, check out our recap of the season in order to remind yourself of what happened in Westview. The origin of the Darkhold, Wanda’s kids, and even where the title of Scarlet Witch came from are all found in WandaVision.

Who Are the Illuminati?

During his adventures through the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange stumbles across a secret society that rules Reality-383 from the shadows. Called the Illuminati, this concealed group is formed by that reality’s most powerful heroes. If you need to know who are the members of the Illuminati and how they connect to other Marvel productions, we got your back.

Who is Captain Carter?

One of the members of the Illuminati from Earth-383 is Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), who became a fan-favorite character after showing up in Disney+’s What If…? Since it’s hard to keep track of every MCU story, especially when alternate dimensions are involved, we’ve prepared an explainer to tell you all you need to know about the version of Peggy Carter who took the super soldier serum in place of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Was That Professor X?

Another powerful member of Earth-383’s Illuminati is Professor X (Patrick Stewart), the Mutant telepath who’s the leader of the X-Men. Professor X has a long history both in Marvel Comics and in live-action films based on the X-Men stories. If you need a refresher that tells you all about Professor X’s powers and previous appearances, we also have an explainer for that.

Who Is Charlize Theron Playing?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wouldn’t be an MCU film without a mind-boggling post-credit scene. At the end of the sequel, we see Charlize Theron showing up in wizard clothes and taking Stephen Strange on a new adventure through the Dark Dimension. If you need to know about Clea, the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, we tell you all about the character's comic book history and what it means for the MCU.

What Was That Squid Monster?

Image via Marvel

Right at the beginning of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange has to fight a massive squid monster in the streets of New York. While some comic book fans thought that might be Doctor Strange's old-time nemesis, Shuma-Gorath, the creature is actually officially named Gargantos. But don't you worry, we got a feature that explains all about the history of both characters in comics, and why Gargantos was chosen to be part of the film.

Who is Donna Strange?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness makes Stephen Strange tragic backstory canon in the MCU by confirming he had a sister who died in his youth. But who was Donna Strange, and how did her death shape Stephen into the arrogant hero he became? In this feature, we explain all you need to know about Stephen’s sister and her tragic demise.

Did We Lose Wanda In This Movie?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t waste much time in revealing that Wanda Maximoff is the main villain of the sequel. What’s worse, the once heroic Avenger seems to be corrupted by the Darkhold and the powers of the Scarlet Witch. In this feature, we go over Wanda's transformation into one of the most dangerous villains in the MCU and why that's a shame.

We Need More Wong!

Just like in every previous movie featuring wizards, Wong (Benedict Wong) once again proves to be the real MVP of the mystic side of the MCU. In this article, we praise the heroic feats of the true Sorcerer Supreme, who deserves a lot more screen time than he gets. If you still need convincing why Wong is the real hero of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this feature is for you.

What Do the Creators and Cast Have to Say?

Image via Marvel Studios

In this exclusive interview with Collider, the cast and crew of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness discuss how the film came to be after multiple reshoots and release shifts caused by the pandemic and the ever-growing scope of the MCU. This is a nice overview of the process of making the highly-anticipated sequel, and a must-read for everyone willing to find out more about what happened behind the curtains.

Sam Raimi Talks About A Longer First Cut

Ever wondered how much Director Sam Raimi had to compromise in order to do an MCU film? In an exclusive interview with Collider, the filmmaker reveals how he had a much bigger cut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the deleted scenes he hopes will resurface, and how it felt directing another superhero blockbuster after the Spider-Man trilogy.

Rachel McAdams Talks Working With Sam Raimi

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Rachel McAdams comes back to the MCU as Stephen Strange’s love interest Dr. Christine Palmer. Or, better saying, McAdams comes back as multiple multiversal versions of Dr. Palmer. In this exclusive interview with Collider, the star talks about how it felt working with Sam Raimi for the sequel, praising the filmmaker for his humbleness.

Benedict Wong & Xochitl Gomez Talk Working on Marvel Movies

While Stephen Strange is the titular star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez are constantly stealing the spotlight. In this exclusive interview with Collider, both stars discuss how it feels being a part of the MCU, and what they think about working with director Sam Raimi.

Therese Lacson contributed entries to this article.

