It’s been a while since every new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry has been filled with explosive moments to make the audience cheer in theaters — or while facing their TV. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no different, having introduced multiple alternate dimensions, the Illuminati, and even turning Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into a full-blown villain. However, one of the quietest moments in the film is also the one with the most significant emotional impact. When Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) meets another Multiverse version of himself, the Master of Mystic Arts needs to prove he’s a variant coming from a distant reality, so both Stephens discusses the tragic event that shaped them into who they are: the death of Stephen’s sister, Donna, a death so painful that they never even talk about it.

While Donna's death is mentioned only once in the entire MCU, director Sam Raimi puts the tragic event at the center of MoM to explain Stephen’s arrogance, loneliness, and desire to control everything and keep everyone safe. Considering how MoM forces Stephen to confront other versions of himself who were unable to control his toxic behavior in time, becoming villains in the process, the introduction of Donna couldn't be more well-timed. Reliving his sister’s death allows Stephen to reflect on how the tragic event still echoes in his everyday decisions and how dangerous it can be to remain trapped in the past. But did Donna exist in the comic books? And how different is the MCU version of the character?

Image via Marvel Comics

Created by Roy Thomas, Dann Thomas, and Jackson Guice for 1989’s Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme #9, Donna Strange was introduced as the late younger sister of Stephen. When both Stephen and Donna were young, she had a minor accident and needed his brother's help to heal, awakening Stephen's desire to study medicine. However, when Donna was only 17 years old, she drowned after going for a swim with Stephen. Feeling responsible for the accident, Stephen dedicated his life to saving every life he could, turning him into a control freak who can’t accept defeat. So, while Donna’s death helped Stephen become a hero, it also prevented him from trusting others and looking after himself.

In the MCU, Donna’s death happens after the girl falls into a frozen lake. However, despite this change, the tragic event also pushes Stephen to become a doctor. We all know how arrogant and controlling the Master of Mystic Arts can be, so we could also say that Donna’s death is dragging Stephen down and preventing him from being happy in the MCU too. All across the multiverse, multiple variants of Stephen Strange end up causing destruction only because they cannot trust anyone else to solve the universe’s problems, to the point where they become power-hungry wizards — and it all can be traced back to Stephen’s guilt concerning his sister.

Image via Marvel Studios

By introducing Donna’s death into the MCU, MoM allows Stephen Strange to grow beyond his arrogance. Once he realizes how deeply his sister's demise affected him, Stephen can accept that his controlling habits lead him to isolate himself, a path that can only end in sadness. The acceptance of things he cannot change allows the MCU Stephen to become a better person, growing being his flaws. By the end of MoM, Stephen decides to fix his broken watch, willing to let the wounds of the past heal. He also learns to accept Wong's (Benedict Wong) position as the Sorcerer Supreme, a gesture of humbleness. Lastly, he chooses to trust America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to control her powers instead of stealing them for himself because he feels he’s more apt to wield them.

Donna Strange's introduction in the MCU is subtle but has a powerful effect on Stephen’s life. Of course, it’s hard to believe that the Master of Mystic Arts will change overnight. But by the end of the sequel, Stephen is more than willing to work on himself and control the toxic aspects of his personality. While colorful explosions might bring people to theaters, character growth is the thing that allows the MCU to remain in the hearts of fans.

