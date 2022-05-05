Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.In Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is at it again! Similar to his mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in Doctor Strange 2, Steven Strange quickly finds himself battling colossal antagonists to protect a young, powered person. But now, instead of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), it's America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who can travel through the multiverse! Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange 2 is a wild ride, complete with mass murder, multiverse hopping, and many, many, many highly anticipated cameos.

Who lives, and who dies in this epic adventure? That's what we've got all sorted out for you here, along with answers to all your other most important Doctor Strange questions. Whether you're anxious to know exactly who comprises the Illuminati, or who, after all that marketing, truly is the villain of the MCU's favorite sorcerer's latest stand-alone saga, these are all your questions answered, and more!

What Is Doctor Strange 2 About?

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel's latest MCU installment follows the journey of Doctor Steven Strange as he traverses the multiverse protecting his newest powered compatriot, America Chavez, from Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Wanda, now fully embracing her identity as the Scarlet Witch, craves America's power—the ability to travel between multiverses by punching portals anywhere she likes. When we first meet America, she's tormented by her past, and the horrible events her inability to control her powers has triggered. America fears her own abilities, a fact Wanda wants to exploit. While initially, Wanda seems like the only one who can help protect America from the demons pursuing her, it's not long before we realize it has been Wanda who has launched those demons onto America. Wanda's endgame, as it was in WandaVision, is all about her children.

What's Been Going on With Wanda?

Image via Marvel

Since WandaVision, Wanda has been falling prey to the Darkhold, the book of the damned. Tempted by the one thing she wants more than anything in the world—her children—Wanda plunges herself into the cursed text, dream walking into different multiverses where her children still exist, and for a short while, she can once again be reunited with them. Dream walking consists of Wanda tossing her consciousness into another Wanda in another universe across the multiverse, taking hold of that other Wanda's body to live out her maternal fantasies. All the while, Wanda's been searching for a way to bring her dreams to life. And that way has manifested in America Chavez — a nexus being who can travel across the multiverse with the punch of her fist.

Who Is the Villain of Doctor Strange 2?

Image via Marvel

Don't be fooled by the big bad squid, aka Gargantos, barreling its way through the promos. As many predicted, Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, is indeed the big bad villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, while Wanda is the antagonist of the movie, some could also argue that it's not Wanda, but the Darkhold that is the true villain of this chapter in MCU history. Without the Darkhold to corrupt her, would Wanda have pursued such extreme measures as to kill an innocent girl (and so, so, so many others for that matter) and inevitably a variant of herself in another universe to be with variants of her children? While we'll never know for sure, the compassion we've seen Wanda portray up to this point throughout WandaVision, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Civil War beg to differ.

Is Doctor Strange 2 Scary?

Image via Marvel Studios

While Doctor Strange 2 certainly leverages its fair share of horror tropes from jump scares to monster-in-the-house chase sequences, the movie is not a horror. It is a Marvel superhero story that is clearly directed by Sam Raimi, a director who is well-versed in horror.

RELATED: Here's How 'WandaVision' Leads to 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Who Are the Illuminati?

Image via Marvel Studios

The Illuminati is a high court of superheroes in universe 838 created by that universe's Doctor Strange. When we first come in contact with the Illuminati, their members include Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Captain Marvel—who is not Carol Danvers in this Universe but rather Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart). This high council was instated during a dark period in this universe's history during which their Doctor Strange—much like our Wanda Maximoff—dabbled with the Darkhold and caused a dreaded incursion.

Where Does Doctor Strange 2 Take Place?

Image via Marvel

Doctor Strange takes place in various locations across the multiverse. We get moments in our universe, which we come to learn is widely considered to be universe 616. We also spend a little time in universe 838 along with a slew of other choice locations America chooses to star-portal us. On Earth, we're in New York, we're at Kamar-Taj, we're at Wundagore Mountain, we're at that deathly wasteland Wanda's caused by aligning with the Darkhold. A real tour of all the prime multiverse hot spots!

Where Is Doctor Strange 2 in the MCU Timeline?

Image via Marvel

Thanks to a quick back and forth about Spider-Man, butt webs, and as much of those multiversal shenanigans as Strange and Wong remember, we learn that this movie takes place after Spider-Man: No Way Home. WandaVision has also very much already occurred. There are no real references to the multiversal tears caused at the end of Loki, so the jury's still out on where we are in relation to that Disney+ show. Loki is confirmed to feed into the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, though.

Does Doctor Strange Die in Doctor Strange 2?

Image via Marvel Studios

A few different Doctor Strange variants do die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Our Earth-616 Steven Strange, thankfully though, does not. Maybe his ego dies? I suppose we'll just have to keep tuning in to the next Doctor Strange installment to wait and see where we are with that. Steven does make a delightful appearance as a zombie, though, animating one of his variant's corpses by way of the Darkhold — another horror nod implemented with welcome dashes of humor.

Who Dies In Doctor Strange 2?

Image via Marvel

Who doesn't die in Doctor Strange 2? The body count in this movie is sizable. Wanda, in particular, seems to have completely abandoned any sense of restraint when it comes to straight-up slaughtering anyone who crosses her path. From Gargantos, to multiple Steven Strange variants, to the entire council of Illuminati members —aside from Mordo—to many, many, many sorcerers defending Kamar-Taj, to likely Wanda herself, this movie is quite the bloodbath.

What Does Doctor Strange 2 Mean for the MCU Moving Forward?

Image via Marvel Studios

With a character in the MCU like America Chavez who can easily navigate the multiverse, there's no telling where we're headed next story-wise. Wherever we do end up, rest assured it will now involve the multiversal antics. With projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which multiversal antagonist Kang (Jonathan Majors) is slated to appear, more multiversal stories are absolutely on the horizon.

When Will Doctor Strange 2 Release on Disney+?

Image via Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness does not yet have a set Disney+ premiere date, but based on past movies' release schedules, sometime this summer seems plausible.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.

