As long as comic book characters have existed, there has always been a debate over who is stronger than whom. This, of course, goes beyond the genre with just about any character being put up against each other to see who would win in a fight, but this is so much a part of comic book DNA that entire issues, runs, and film adaptations have focused on pitting two or more heroes against each other. Even when two characters are going to work together, fans will still want to know who would win in a fight, which brings us to Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Steven Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Both of them are starring in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as fans wonder which of the two characters is the strongest magic user in the MCU. The film's producer, Richie Palmer, weighed in on the debate, though he is naturally a bit evasive in giving a straight answer.

As part of Empire's upcoming 400th issue, Palmer discusses the power of these two characters as well as their roles in the upcoming film. "I don't know who's more powerful than Wanda," says Palmer. "Meeting the Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we find out at the end of the movie."

Palmer goes on to discuss how there has been very little interaction between the two characters, and that Multiverse of Madness will be putting these two characters together as they both have to navigate personal struggles in the film. Richie says, "It's maddening for Doctor Strange to have to watch the love of his life marry someone else. And it's maddening for Wanda to have been told, 'There's a book, and there's a chapter about you in that book you should read, and secrets you don't know about yourself.'"

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Will Give' Spider-Man: No Way Home' a Run for It's Money According to Benedict Cumberbatch

Olsen made her debut in the MCU in the post-credit scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and was properly included as a character in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015, with Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange first appearing in his own standalone move in 2016. Despite both being in the MCU for the last seven years and both appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, this upcoming film will mark the first time that Olsen and Cumberbatch share a decent scene with each other. "I really was excited to do dialogue with him," Olsen said to Empire. "I really enjoyed our constant conversation, of analysis and trying to understand where both characters are coming from." The Scarlet Witch most recently appeared in the Disney+ series WandaVision while Dr. Strange played an essential role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Doctor Strange sequel is directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron. Along with Cumberbatch and Olsen, the upcoming film also stars Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. The film is also expected to introduce the X-Men to the MCU, with Patrick Stewart appearing by voice in an earlier trailer.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6.

'Doctor Strange 2': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far How’s Doctor Strange going to bargain his way out of this one?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Matt Villei (290 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Freelance Writer currently working in Gaming News for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei