Disney has put forth a new synopsis for their upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film, which will star Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Sorcerer Supreme, will begin following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The spell which Strange performed for Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) had some pretty serious consequences, and the Sam Raimi-directed sequel is expected to explore those repercussions.

Here's the new synopsis:

"In Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

While no specific allies or adversaries are explicitly called out, fans can make some guesses based on the trailer that served as the second post-credits scene of No Way Home. The adversary (as the trailer makes it seem) would appear to be a variant of Strange, similar to the one displayed in What If...? last year. Some of the allies would also likely be Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). It also remains to be seen how Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will factor in, considering how both characters' arcs ended in their previous excursions of WandaVision and Doctor Strange, respectively.

Raimi stepped in to direct the film when original director Scott Derrickson departed. Reshoots recently wrapped up that were reported to have been inspired by the reception of audiences to both No Way Home and Disney+ original series Loki. Michael Waldron, who served as a head writer and producer on Loki, also has written this sequel. It's expected that several important cameos will factor into the film, a development that aligns with the reshoots taking after No Way Home.

Multiverse of Madness is one of three 2022 Marvel films, and the first of three 2022 sequels. Taika Waititi will unveil the further adventures of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ryan Coogler explores the continuing legacy of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Those two films will release on July 8 and November 11, respectively.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on the next theatrical MCU adventure.

