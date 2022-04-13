Stephen Strange will need a lot of magic to fight all these enemies at once.

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is facing his reckoning in a new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as enemies from every dimension threaten the Master of Mystic Arts. And, as the teaser reminds us, Stephen is not alone in the next big chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and old and new allies will join him.

The new teaser opens with a voiceover by the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), asking Stephen who he is in the vastness of the multiverse. In the following seconds, we get glimpses of everything Doctor Strange will have to face in the upcoming film, such as the returning wizard-hunter Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), an interdimensional squid monster, an evil version of himself, and even Marvel’s Illuminati.

While most of the footage present in the new teaser was already part of previous trailers, we also get some new frames that will surely add a lot to the rumors surrounding the film. For instance, the teaser shows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) destroying what looks like a metal helmet, which could point out to a return of Ultron or maybe the MCU’s first appearance of Professor X’s Cerebro machine. In addition, we also get a new glimpse of a flying human involved in energy, which could be a multiverse alternative version of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) or maybe even the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Multiverse is in danger due to Strange’s constantly messing around with space-time. So, to prevent the whole reality from collapsing, the good Doctor is forced to reach out to Wanda, who goes by the moniker Scarlet Witch after the events of WandaVision. Strange will also find a new ally in Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, a heroine capable of jumping through dimensions.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a script by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Raimi is also known for helming the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the Web-Slinger.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6.

Check out the new teaser below.

Here's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

