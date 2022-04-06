Proving that both dreams and nightmares can come true, the newest teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveals that Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) dreams may be coming true. Spoilers for WandaVision are ahead, so stop reading now if you still haven't watched it!

At the end of WandaVision, fans watched as the world Wanda created through magic came tumbling down around her. Not wanting to cope with the idea that her beloved partner, Vision (Paul Bettany) was deceased and that their future together could no longer happen, the Disney+ series saw the Scarlet Witch placing a Hex on the town of Westview, New Jersey. The Hex acted as a way to make the area a safe space for Wanda’s perfect alternate reality complete with a newly alive version of Vision. Throughout the series, we also saw the happy couple birth twins and raise them, but by the time the show bowed out, Wanda would once again lose Vision as well as their twin boys. As always, Marvel loves throwing fans a post-credit scene to get the speculation ball rolling and WandaVision was no different.

In one of two post-credit spots, we see Wanda now holing away in a remote cabin, reading the Darkhold aka The Book of the Damned after taking it from Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) during their showdown at the end of the series. While in her astral form, Wanda hears screams of “help mom!” coming from somewhere in the universe. This small teaser gave fans hope that maybe just somehow, Wanda and Vision’s young boys were still alive out there. This also gave us all a reasonable amount of fodder to begin theorizing what may happen in Doctor Strange 2.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange 2': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

This brings us to the newest teaser reveal. In the very informative, yet very short clip, we hear both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda talk about visions and dreams that haunt them. While Doctor Strange’s dream centers around wedding bells ringing with his ex, Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Wanda’s takes a … darker route. Revealing her nightmare, Wanda shows cute visions of her boys just before they’re again ripped away from her, leaving the Scarlet Witch gasping for air with tears in her eyes all over again. It breaks our hearts to see Wanda’s heart break over and over, so we hope she has something positive coming her way in Doctor Strange 2! And while this doesn’t necessarily mean that the twins are returning, it does look like it will at the very least tie up that post-credit scene from WandaVision as well as dive into more of the grief-centered themes the series was so celebrated for.

The rest of the teaser gives us an action packed, mind-bending trip into what we can expect from the upcoming film. From a giant one eyed octopus creature hurling a bus at Doctor Strange to Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda teaming up to take on multiverse creatures, this little teaser truly has it all. There’s even a better look at the return of Christine and Master Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor)!

Check it out for yourself below and get your own rumor mill churning before all answers are revealed when the film lands in theaters on May 4.

Exclusive: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Marvel Movie Gallery Diorama Coming From Diamond Select Toys

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (492 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore