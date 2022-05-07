Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Many stories borrow from ancient myth and legend, retelling or reforming the stories of gods and monsters for new generations. Things like Disney’s Hercules or O Brother, Where Art Thou? have reminded the movie-going public again and again of the pervasive nature of myth, particularly those borrowed from the ancient Greeks. And why shouldn’t they? Greek comedies and tragedies, some of the first stage plays ever put on, invented the modern concept of theater, an art form that would then go on to influence film in countless ways.

But while many Grecian heroes and monsters have been adapted directly for film, many stories simply take inspiration from them, learning from the minds of Sophocles and Euripides to tell stories with new characters, but the same kinds of themes. Even Marvel does it, and that’s never been more obvious than in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that draws on themes of loss, healing, and what we’re willing to do to cope with our own emotions.

While Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is technically the star of the show, it’s Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff who steals the spotlight, fresh off of WandaVision and still grieving the loss of her children. In her grief, the sorceress — now fully embracing the mantle of the Scarlet Witch — has taken possession of the Darkhold, an evil and corrupted book of spells she believes can help her reunite with the sons she lost at the end of WandaVision, by breaking the multiverse clean in two.

By giving director Sam Raimi free rein to delve into horror — something he is, obviously, a master at — Marvel has also allowed him and screenwriter Michael Waldron to tackle themes of tragedy, something the studio has held off on in favor of plot twists and larger, more bombastic hero stories up til now. But with the advent of Phase Four, which introduces more complex, less popular heroes into the MCU canon, there is more than enough room to delve into the darker parts of good and evil, something horror as a genre has been exploring since long before the advent of cinema.

It’s that use of horror combined with the structure and archetypes of Greek tragedy that allows the film to open up in a more heart-wrenching and poignant way than the MCU ever has before. Despite the film keeping a dual focus both on Wanda and Strange as he meets and takes the young America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) under his wing, it’s Wanda who very quickly becomes the film’s answer to the tragic heroines of old, a reflection of the magical women scattered throughout Greek myth and legend. In her desperation, something mirrored in the very first moments of her appearance on screen, waking up to find herself alone and mourning, she joins a canon of hundreds of women, from Clytemnestra to Helen.

Not only does the film borrow the simple themes of mourning for Wanda, but she becomes a near-identical match to Medea — specifically the version found in Euripides' play, a woman who loses everything dear to her and has no outlet for her emotions, much as Wanda does. While there are notes of other Marvel antiheroes in Wanda’s story, as loss of family is a particularly common villain motivation — Frank Castle comes to mind — it’s much easier to align Wanda’s sheer rage with that of Medea, a woman who also lost her children to a tragedy she could not control, and was shamed for expressing the rage she was never allowed to feel after being violated time and time again.

Much like Wanda, Medea is immensely powerful, the daughter of the enchantress Circe (yes, the same one from the Madeline Miller novel) and granddaughter of the sun god Helios. Depending on what version of the myth you read, she also has tenuous control over her own power, something she only manages to rein in after great disaster strikes her — again, much like Wanda, whose full potential is only reached after the events of Avengers: Endgame and she creates the idyllic town of Westview to protect herself from a full breakdown.

Medea is promised a happy life, married to the great hero Jason, if she assists him in his quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece, similar to the life Wanda is promised when she sides with the Avengers in Age of Ultron. Both women lose their brothers along the way — Medea forced into killing her own, while Pietro Maximoff is killed saving Clint Barton — and are brought to new and unfamiliar territory, deemed “things” that no one quite knows what to do with, outside using their power, influence, and connections for their own gain. Jason allies himself with the gods through his marriage to Medea, and what Avenger wouldn’t want a girl who can manipulate the very reality around them on their team?

Both Wanda and Medea are women manipulated by men for a so-called “greater purpose”, who, when their usefulness is deemed to have been used up by those same men, are cast aside, treated as property, like they never mattered in the first place. (Jason left Medea for the daughter of a Grecian king, while Wanda is discarded after the events of Age of Ultron, locked in her room on a whim from the Avengers, as she puts it in Captain America: Civil War.) They are forced to undergo immense trauma — Medea leaving her family and everything she knows, and Wanda destroying the only man she’s ever loved in Endgame — only to have even more forced upon them later.

Mourning the life she was promised, Medea then kills the woman responsible for taking her husband away from her, as well as her father, and the resulting fallout sees the death of her children, which only fuels her unfathomable rage further. Sound familiar?

Her monologue after the fact (taken from an English translation by Shelley Dean Milman) almost feels like it fits in Wanda’s mouth, an outpouring of love and agony for the children she loved so dearly:

“You, O my sons, I then in vain have nurtured / In vain have toiled, and, wasted with fatigue, suffered the pregnant matron's grievous throes. / On you, in my afflictions, many hopes / I founded erst: that ye with pious care / Would foster my old age, and on the bier / Extend me after death—much envied lot / Of mortals; but these pleasing anxious thoughts / Are vanished now; for, losing you, a life / Of bitterness and anguish shall I lead.”

And such a life of bitterness and anguish do both women seek to lead, in both revenge and desperation. They exhibit a kind of rage that is almost always deemed unladylike, which Wanda calls the “reasonable” response to the loss of everything she loves. (And I mean… I can’t blame her.) Like Medea, Wanda does not mourn the loss of her husband — sorry, Vision — but only her children, something any mother can relate to, and clearly has been able to since the Acropolis of Athens was thriving and full of life. She goes after the one thing that can supposedly get her boys back: young America, who can bust star-shaped holes in the multiverse which can take her to her boys without having to dreamwalk (read: possess the body of another Wanda), in order to bring them home to her.

​​​​​​Versions of the Medea myth — including, perhaps Euripides' version — turns Medea’s great grief into a source of evil power, allying her with monsters like Medusa, and similarly, Wanda uses her immense power to hope through the multiverse, searching for what she believes to be the only balm for her wounds. The two women are tied together by their grief, something WandaVision began to explore before being overshadowed by the appearance of Kathryn Hahn’s overdramatic Agatha Harkness.

Loss and an inability to cope are common themes of Greek tragedy, and it’s these themes that Multiverse of Madness borrows from to create its antagonist: a poor, grieving, helpless young woman, who wants not to destroy the multiverse and everything within it but simply wants nothing more than to have her children back by any means necessary. Her life has been stolen from her, taken away not by powers beyond her control, but by those closest to her, and with her only means of coping stolen from her, she lashes out.

Even Wanda’s demise at the end of the film mirrors the endings typical of Greek tragedy. It isn’t some great hero — i.e., Strange — who finally gives Wanda the space to cope, but America, appropriately another woman who is also coming to terms with herself as she embraces her uncontrollable powers. Wanda finally manages to come to terms with her own pain, confronted by a multiversal version of herself that reassures her that her boys will be loved by some version of her and that they will be safe and cared for even if she cannot have them. It’s in this pain that she realizes her mistakes, and she brings her own destruction down of herself, rather than engaging in a final battle with Strange, destroying the walls of the temple built for the Scarlet Witch and tearing them down onto herself.

In those final moments of catharsis, there are also notes of Antigone, the young girl from the Sophocles play who is shamed and sentenced to death for her power, and later takes her own life after coming to terms with her destiny. There are notes of Medusa, the young woman assaulted and left for dead, whose only saving grace is another woman who grants her the power to weaponize her rage. Multiverse of Madness lifts Wanda beyond merely a superpowered antagonist, using the complexities of the multiverse and its director’s expertise with the uncomfortable and horrific to create something the MCU has never seen before.

While there’s some guarantee that Wanda may come back in some form or another — come on, Marvel isn’t going to just sideline one of their most popular characters that easily — her tragic end, mourning the life she could have had, aligns perfectly with those set out by playwrights thousands of years ago. She reflects the same themes that Medea’s monologues do, lamenting the way women are marginalized and given no space to process their own trauma, simply because it isn’t useful to men whose names fill our most popular myths top to bottom. And, to quote what may be Wanda’s most popular line from the trailer: that just doesn’t seem fair.

