Editor's note: The below article contains major spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness not only marks the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular Doctor Strange, but also the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, fresh off her Emmy-nominated performance in the limited series WandaVision. Since her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron, fans have been waiting for the day that Wanda would become the Scarlet Witch, and after six appearances in the MCU, their wish came true. Unfortunately, by finally getting Scarlet Witch in her full glory in Multiverse of Madness, we lose the Wanda Maximoff we’ve come to know and love without the chance of bringing her back.

One of the strengths of Marvel's Phase Four is the fact that characters who have been around for years finally have the opportunity to be explored and deepened through storylines outside the main continuity of Avengers movies. Starting from Age of Ultron, audiences had very little time to know Wanda Maximoff more intimately until WandaVision. Over the course of the series' nine episodes, Wanda is fleshed out — we see the woman behind the magic, including her full backstory. She’s more than an Avenger; she longs to be a wife and mother. She was a daughter and a sister who lost the only family she’s ever known, and every attempt to build a new one has been viciously taken from her. In addition to this, it’s revealed that the powers she was given from the Mind Stone only amplified the magic that’s been in her all along. It’s not until Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) realizes that Wanda has chaos magic that she also identifies her as the Scarlet Witch; Wanda doesn’t claim this as her identity until the show's finale.

What gives audiences reason to care about Wanda in WandaVision is her journey through the stages of grief. Out of her pain of being denied the life that Vision (Paul Bettany) planned for them, she transforms Westview, New Jersey into her sitcom fantasy with him and their twin sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard), and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Despite all of her attempts to hold onto this life, reality invades. In Episode 9, “The Series Finale,” Wanda faces direct consequences from the citizens of Westview themselves when they begin to surround her and beg her to let them leave. At the cost of Vision and her sons, she willingly dissolves the illusion she's created via magical hex and erases them from existence, eventually leaving Westview and isolating herself.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': What Happened to Scarlet Witch in 'WandaVision'?

When WandaVision concludes, Wanda is in the acceptance stage of her grief, but as Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness, her wrath is confusingly back in full force. Wanda has spent her time in isolation studying the Darkhold she took from Agatha; in the post-credit scene in WandaVision, she hears what she believes are her sons calling out to her from the multiverse. Wanda loves her sons, and once she heard her sons crying out for her, it was only a matter of time before she would reach across multiple universes to reunite with them. By the time Strange finds Wanda in her apple orchard, she has fully embraced the Darkhold, exceeding her powers from the last time audiences have seen her. She plays coy when Strange asks her about her knowledge of the multiverse and what it could hold. Once she lets her lie slip by suggesting that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) should hide out with her, Wanda reveals herself as the Scarlet Witch and remains with this identity for the majority of the movie.

Scarlet Witch has only one goal – to reunite with her children by any means necessary, even at the cost of other lives. She doesn’t care that she has to rip her children from a variant of herself if that's what it takes to end her own grief. As Scarlet Witch, Wanda attacks Kamar-Taj, invades a different Wanda's body in another universe to wield it for her own purposes, and kills every member of the Illuminati through this method of dreamwalking. Any empathy the audience had felt for her during WandaVision chips away with every attack and kill. Her tunnel vision turns her into the monster Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) said she was. To borrow a line from another superhero movie, Wanda lives long enough to see herself become the villain.

Wanda Maximoff was never the villain of WandaVision, nor was she considered a villain after she joined the Avengers in Age of Ultron. For every time she’s fallen into her darker tendencies, Wanda has always pulled herself back from the edge, remorseful for the hurt she’s caused. Wanda owns up to her mistakes in WandaVision, so it comes as more than a surprise that as the Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness, she goes so far down this path of wanting to take her sons from an alternate universe where she can be reunited. More than that, she’s so focused on Billy and Tommy that Vision is left in the dust; in fact, Vision is hardly mentioned in the nearly two-hour and six-minute runtime. Wouldn’t Wanda's search across the multiverse also include trying to locate her synthezoid husband?

Image via Marvel Studios

An argument could be made that the Darkhold has corrupted Wanda’s mind so much that Scarlet Witch is steering the ship; this would mean the Darkhold is the real villain of Multiverse of Madness. Yet when Scarlet Witch is about to finally take a different version of her children after crossing through the multiverse, Billy and Tommy cower from her, which opens her eyes to the monster she’s become. This shows that she has more control over her powers than just the influence of the Darkhold. It takes seeing the people she loves most afraid of her to snap her out of her tunnel vision and realize the damage she caused.

Wanda would be the first one to tell you she’s made terrible mistakes. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have felt remorse for accidentally destroying a building in Lagos in Captain America: Civil War, nor would she have apologized to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) at the end of the WandaVision. Unfortunately, by the time Wanda Maximoff is back, it’s at the end of the movie; her act of redemption through sacrifice feels rushed and, frankly, cheap.

Wanda is the only Avenger who seemingly doesn’t get to come back from being the worst version of herself. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has killed hundreds of people as Ronan, yet is allowed a peaceful Christmas with his family by the conclusion of Hawkeye. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) actively and continually seeks forgiveness from those he’s wronged at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. For all her attempts at making her own happiness, what makes Wanda a great character is that she has always stepped back from fully descending into evil, even making sacrifices none of her fellow teammates have to. However, in Multiverse of Madness, the most powerful Avenger doesn’t have a chance to redeem herself. Instead, her act of heroism is one of self-sacrifice so that the Darkhold is destroyed, while Doctor Strange is the only one who is permitted to move forward in life. Meanwhile, audiences have been set up to care for Wanda, only to lose her to the darkest version of herself. In doing so, all of her development from WandaVision feels tossed out the window in service of the Doctor Strange 2 narrative.

After the events of Doctor Strange 2, who’s going to miss Wanda Maximoff now that she’s gone? At the end of the movie, no one, including Doctor Strange, is seen acknowledging her death. Even Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) has her death in Avengers: Endgame recognized when her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) visits her grave in the post-credits scene of Black Widow. Because Scarlet Witch consumes Wanda for most of the runtime as the villain in Multiverse of Madness, it would seem that, in death, all of her heroics have been put aside. After all, no one mourns the wicked.

Is Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' A Horror Film That Will Scare Me?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Meredith Loftus (23 Articles Published) Meredith Loftus is a Los Angeles-based freelance features writer for Collider. When she is not writing for Collider or watching movies/TV, she can be found running the live stream for Paramount and recording podcast episodes for Fangirl Forum. She enjoys baking, hiking, and explaining to others why the Mamma Mia movies deserves its own cinematic universe. More From Meredith Loftus

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe