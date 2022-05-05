Just like Multiverse of Madness, there is more than one way to see Doctor Strange 2 in theaters.

It's no secret that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is by far one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Directed by original Spider-Man trilogy filmmaker Sam Raimi, the latest entry in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) not only serves as a sequel to the first Doctor Strange movie from 2016 but also marks the first appearance of Wanda Maximoff / the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) after leading the 2021 Disney+ miniseries WandaVision.

As our spoiler-free review found, it's absolutely a big-screen, big-budget, big-bucket-of-popcorn type flick worth seeing in theaters and, if you feel like spending a few extra bucks on a more advanced theatergoing experience, there's more than a few ways to see it. Below is a comprehensive list of all big-screen viewing formats you can enjoy it in.

Standard Theaters

Movie theaters have been around almost as long as cinema itself, and there's a reason for that: they work. These big, dark rooms don't just offer a perfect atmosphere, lighting, and sound, they offer other people to laugh, scream, and sigh along with (oh, and screens larger than the even the most state-of-the-art 4K TVs).

Even though the pandemic has made many of us people content with simply staying in and watching whatever's available on streaming, there are still many of us who go to movie theaters because in the words of the great Nicole Kidman, "We need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get, when the lights begin to dim. And we go somewhere we've never been before. Not just somehow reborn together. Dazzling images, on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel."

These dark rooms where multimillion-dollar studio tent poles like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness truly come to life, so why shouldn't you see the movie where it's meant to be seen? After all, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes back in 2021 that he prioritizes the theatrical experience for his movies.

You can buy tickets for the standard showings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness via Fandango or through your favorite movie theater's website.

3D

There are special benefits to the modern slate of 3D films, and special downsides as well. When watching a movie in 3D, viewers typically need to wear a special pair of color-coded glasses for objects to "jump off the screen." While the success of James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar inspired a renewed interest in 3D in the early 2010s, but the novelty is certainly off. While movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are available in 3D, it's getting harder and harder to find theaters supporting the format. It's an odd reversion to the historical mean, and perhaps not a bad one.

You can check the AMC, Regal, or Cinemark websites to you see if any nearby theaters are offering the film in the third dimension.

IMAX

By far, the most recognizable specialty movie-going experience available to the public is none other than the format that filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve can't get enough of—IMAX.

Having initially been reserved for documentaries before becoming a staple of the movie-going experience, IMAX screens and sound tend to be larger and more high quality than your typical movie theater auditorium. Over the last few years, IMAX has moved away from showing movies on digital projectors and is now moving towards laser projectors, which are essentially two highly modified IMAX projectors to create a higher quality than anything shown on either film or digital. This form of projection has become so lucrative that AMC Theaters will expand it across 3,500 locations through 2026.

Furthermore, the company has teamed up with several well-regarded camera manufacturers such as ARRI and Panavision to create cameras that are made specifically for seeing movies in IMAX. Since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of many MCU films to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, it only makes sense to see the movie in that format, the way it was intended to be seen.

You can go to the IMAX website to see if they have a theater near you.

Dolby Cinema

While Dolby theaters haven't been around quite as long as IMAX, they offer a slate of benefits to compete (and sometimes surpass) the latter's digital theaters.

Created by tech giant Dolby Laboratories, this premium movie going format combines proprietary company technologies such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed by just about everyone.

Even though Dolby has brought these spaces to life through their partnerships with major movie theater chains around the world such as AMC Theaters and Odeon Cinemas, there are only around 200 Dolby Cinema locations worldwide as of this writing. Compared to the more than 1500 IMAX theaters in more than 80 countries around the globe, it will be a long time before Dolby Cinema becomes as widespread as its competition.

Click here to see if there's a Dolby near you!

RPX

Some people may assume that the Regal Premium Experience (or RPX for short) is the theater chain's off-brand version of IMAX. They honestly wouldn't be too far off with that assumption.

Even though RPX has technically been around longer than Dolby Cinema, both formats are only similar in that the former has been transitioning to 7.1 Dolby Atmos sound systems in many of their theaters. Some RPX theaters still use the 11.1 Auro sound system that Regal initially exhibited them with, although how many theaters use either system is unclear as of this writing.

On the flip side, RPX predates Dolby Cinema as far as being the first widespread premium theater format to implement cushy reclining chairs in their establishments. Certain RPX theaters also include seats that have a "Buttkicker" rumbling effect, which offers a certain kind of immersion in large-scale, effects-heavy blockbusters like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Unfortunately, RPX cannot compete with IMAX in an area that may be a major deciding factor for many specialty theater format connoisseurs: screen size. Whereas most IMAX screens are between 70 and 100 feet tall, the average RPX screen can be as short as 40 feet.

However, if you live near Regal Theater where the only premium format available is RPX, then you should at least give it a shot. After all, Regal's website explicitly states "You'll agree that RPX is the best movie experience available or your next movie is FREE."

